Prince Harry and King Charles III may be beginning to fix their long-troubled relationship, according to a new report.

Last week, top aides from both sides quietly met for what sources describe as a "secret peace summit" in London, marking the first sign of progress after years of tension between Harry and the royal family.

The meeting was held at the Royal Over-Seas League, an exclusive members-only club located just a short walk from Clarence House.

Joining the meeting were Meredith Maines, Prince Harry's top communications officer; Liam Maguire, who manages UK media for the Sussexes; and Tobyn Andreae, King Charles' communications secretary.

"There was no formal agenda, just casual drinks," a source told DailyMail on Sunday, which first reported the meeting. "There were things both sides wanted to talk about."

The discussion reportedly began on the club's garden terrace and later moved indoors. The goal wasn't to settle everything, but simply to open a line of communication.

"This was only the first step towards reconciliation between Harry and his father," the insider added, "but at least it is a step in the right direction."

The bitter feud that's rocked the Royal Family between King Charles and Prince Harry could soon be patched up. A secret 'peace summit' between representatives for the father and son was held in London.

Prince Harry Still Hopes for Royal Reconciliation

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been living in California since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Their public criticisms of the monarchy—including in interviews, a Netflix series, and Harry's memoir "Spare"—strained ties further.

In "Spare," Harry claimed his brother, Prince William, physically attacked him, and accused the royal family of not supporting Meghan during her struggles with mental health, PageSix said.

Despite the friction, Harry said in a May interview with the BBC that he still hopes for reconciliation.

"There have been so many disagreements, differences between me and some of my family," he said. "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight any more."

He also shared frustration over losing publicly funded police protection after stepping down as a royal, suggesting King Charles could have helped resolve the issue.

According to the report, King Charles remains hopeful about repairing the relationship and possibly having a connection with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

No official comments have been made by Buckingham Palace or Prince Harry's representatives.