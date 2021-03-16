Netflix subscribers are one step closer to watching a legendary space crew in play. The live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop, a classic 1998 anime series, has completed shooting on Season 1, according to star Daniella Pineda's latest Instagram post. Pineda, who will play the enigmatic gambler Faye Valentine, shared the news alongside a photo of her latest show haircut.

The series was revealed in 2017 as a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein, ITV Studios, and Sunrise Inc., a company that specializes in original series. The project was picked up by Netflix in 2018.

The cast and crew have been deafeningly quiet about the series, so this is a welcome update. The path to developing the adaptation has been fascinating, almost like a bounty quest that the Bebop crew normally ends up on.

The casting for the series was revealed in April of this year. However, the production came to a halt in October 2019 when lead actor John Cho sustained a serious knee injury while shooting a scene.

Shooting on the Cowboy Bebop resumed in New Zealand in September after it was postponed for months amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Marvel What?! 3 Chris Pratt Movies You Should Watch Aside From MCU Films

Cowboy Bebop Live-Action Cast

Cho plays the wisecracking bounty hunter Spike Spiegel in Cowboy Bebop. He recently voiced the Oscar-nominated animated film Over The Moon. Mustafa Shakir, best known for his role as Bushmaster in Marvel's Luke Cage, joins him on the crew alongside Pineda. Jet Black, Spike's foil and former detective turned hunter, will be played by him.

Vicious, a member of the power-hungry Red Dragon Crime Syndicate, is played by Alex Hassell. Spike, portrayed by Cho, would also cross paths with Julia, played by Elena Satine of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Rachel House plays Mao, a Mafia boss, and Geoff Stults plays Black's ex-partner Detective Chalmers in the supporting cast.

ALSO READ: 'DOTA' Anime: The Black King and 2 Other Major Expectations From Netflix's 'Dragon's Blood'

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles