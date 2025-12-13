Taylor Swift has opened a new front in a long-running trademark fight, moving to block a bedding and home textiles company from expanding its use of the name "Swift Home," according to filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The dispute centers on Cathay Home Inc., a Fifth Avenue-based distributor whose licensed brands include Lacoste, Anne Klein and Lenox.

The company has sold bedding and towels under the "Swift Home" label for years, but the conflict flared again this fall after Cathay Home applied to trademark a new logo for the line. Swift's company, TAS Rights Management, filed an opposition shortly afterward.

The development was first reported by the Daily Mail, which reviewed the trademark filings.

Swift and Cathay Home first clashed nearly a decade ago.

In July 2015, the company sought to register "Swift Home" as a trademark covering items such as bed sheets, pillow covers, blankets and towels.

Swift initially objected and was listed as a potential opposer, but she did not complete the challenge. The trademark was registered in September 2016 and renewed five years later without opposition.

That détente appears to have ended in October, when Cathay Home submitted a fresh application for a redesigned logo featuring the word "Swift" paired with a winged emblem.

TAS Rights Management responded by formally opposing the registration, arguing the branding could trade on Swift's name and identity.

Court records show Swift's team has secured an extension through December 2026 to submit full opposition materials. The singer has retained Rebecca Liebowitz, a partner at Venable LLP in Washington, to handle the case.

Venable is no stranger to Swift's legal matters. The firm represented her in 2024 when her team sent a cease-and-desist letter to college student Jack Sweeney, who publicly tracked her private jet flights. Sweeney posted the letter online and continued his tracking.

Social Media Adds Fuel

While trademark filings typically move quietly, one social media post may have sharpened the conflict.

According to the outlet, on Oct. 3, Cathay Home shared an Instagram image of a dog sprawled across its bedding, wearing headphones and holding the cover of Swift's latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. The caption read, "Current mood: Blanket forts & Mrs. Swift on repeat. Here at @cathayhomeinc we believe in elevating every moment even the recovery from an iconic album drop!"

The post is no longer on the brand's page, but some post features direct references to Swift and her music, a move that may have reinforced her concerns about brand association.

Cathay Home describes itself on its website as a "leading distributor of premium textile products," operating out of New York. The company has not publicly commented on the trademark opposition.

Guarding A Closely Held Brand

Swift has been especially vigilant about protecting her name and trademarks in recent years.

Beyond music-related disputes, TAS Rights Management has pursued challenges involving podcasts, merchandise and other uses that reference her identity.

One such case involved a Nevada man who registered the trademark "Taylor Talk" for podcasts in December 2022 after producing a long-running fan show he once billed as "the biggest, baddest, most AWESOME Taylor Swift Podcast in the world."

After discovering the registration, Swift's team filed a notice of cancellation, arguing it conflicted with her existing "Taylor Swift" and "Taylor Nation" trademarks. The registration was canceled in May of last year, with Liebowitz also representing Swift in that matter.