Marvel What?! 3 Chris Pratt Movies You Should Watch Aside From MCU Films

Chris Pratt is making headlines for some unfortunate reasons, which is why it's probably the best time to watch his movies and show him some appreciation.

This week, Pratt's name became the hottest trend due to the political statements he blurted out. It led to some criticisms and condemnations, with some even tagging him names and calling him the worst Chris in the MCU.

To recall, the trend began when Amy Berg tweeted a photoset on Twitter. The actors in the photos include Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pine, Chris Evans, and Pratt.

She made her followers choose one Chris to remove from the group.

Despite the backlash he keeps on receiving, it is worth noting that the actor worked hard to break through in the entertainment industry. With what the world is currently facing, here are some Chris Pratt movies that may calm down the issues for a moment.

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

One of his masterpieces yet, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" marked the fifth film in the "Jurassic Park" franchise.

In 2018, the J.A. Bayona-directed film made history after making a billion with only $170 million as budget. It then became the third "Jurassic" flick to surpass that milestone.

As usual, it is about dinosaurs. But the difference is that it is more interesting than its predecessors since science is involved in the storyline. The creators showed the largest and most hair-raising types of dinosaurs in the movie, like Mosasaurus and Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Along with Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Rafe Spall (Eli Mills), Daniella Pineda (Zia Rodriguez), James Cromwell (Sir Benjamin Lockwood), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb) and Toby Jones (Mr. Eversoll) starred in the film, among others.

For its recognitions, Pratt won the Choice Summer Movie Actor in the Teen Choice Awards. Howard also won the Choice Summer Movie Actress at the event.

The 41-year-old actor also scored the top spot on the Favorite Butt-Kicker category on Kids' Choice Awards.

The Magnificent Seven

One of the Chris Pratt movies that proved his worth is "The Magnificent Seven," where he was one of the Seven.

The 2016 film is a remake of the 1960 film of the same name. Furthermore, the two remakes followed the story of its original film "Seven Samurai" by Akira Kurosawa, which was released in 1954.

The Seven in this flick include Denzel Washinton (Sam Chisholm), Ethan Hawke (Goodnight Robicheaux), Byung-hun Lee (Billy Rocks), Vincent D'Onofrio (Jack Horne), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Vasquez), and Martin Sensmeier (Red Harvest).

The group in the Western action film was formed by Chisholm in the Old West town of Rose Creek. The seven mercenaries fought against Bartholomew Bogue, who conquered the land and let the people in the area live in jeopardy.

This film currently has a 72 percent audience score on Rotten Tomatoes from over 49,000 netizens.

Passengers

Apart from action films, Chris Pratt movies can also be romantic--like "Passengers."

In this film, the MCU actor starred with Jennifer Lawrence, who played the role of Aurora Lane.

Based on the EC Comics story "50 Girls 50," the film is about the story of the lead characters who wake up too early from their expected waking time from an induced hibernation.

Such a plotline is interesting enough. However, it still received mixed reactions from viewers.

Despite that, it bagged nominations from Saturn Awards, Golden Trailer Awards, Art Directors Guild Awards, and Academy Awards.

