Chucky’ Series Will Not Be A Reboot: Child’s Play Spoilers Revealed

Chucky is considered an iconic villain after starring in "Child's Play" and "Chucky" movies.

The classic films provide a good blend of comedy and horror. Despite it being years since Chucky graced the big screen, fans of the red-headed Good Guy villain will have more to look forward to, thanks to Syfy's "Chucky" TV show.

Soon, viewers will be able to watch Chucky do what he does best, and that's to kill - with new kills weekly for each episode.

It would still be a while until Syfy announces the release date for "Chucky," but some details are floating surrounding the show. Here are some of them.

Chucky Release Date

The TV show was supposed to premiere this year after writer and showrunner Don Mancini shared a teaser for the series in Jul. 2020.

It showed only a silhouette of everyone's most terrifying doll.

In the fall of last year, "Chucky" was supposed to start production, but it got delayed because of the pandemic.

According to cast announcements and social media updates, though, filming may have started this March or will be starting next month.

It's possible that "Chucky" on Syfy will have a Halloween premiere date.

Where to Watch Chucky

According to reports, "Chucky" will air on Syfy and USA Network.

It's unclear if NBC will make "Chucky" available for Peacock.

The Voice of Chucky

Brad Dourif has been the iconic voice of Chucky since the beginning. In the 2019 reboot of "Child's Play," Mark Hamill took the role.

However, for the upcoming TV show, Brad Dourif will be reprising his role as the killer doll's voice.

Chucky TV Show Cast

According to Variety, the main cast of "Chucky" will be four teenagers - Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, and Bjorgvin Amerson.

They have also released a summary of each character.

"Final Destination" star Devon Sawa has also booked a significant role on the show, as per Collider.

The Return of Classic Characters

"Chucky," the TV show, will reportedly return some of the movie characters from the franchise, including his main love, played by Jennifer Tilly. She will be reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine, Chucky's girlfriend.

Fiona Dourif will also be making a return on the franchise. She is the daughter of Brad Dourif.

Charles Lee Ray

The movies have explored Charles Lee Ray's past life, but the TV show will be going as far as Ray's childhood.

Fans will finally get to know how the serial killer became a doll.

The Darkest Chucky Ever

In an interview in 2018, Don Mancini revealed he wants to go "dark, darker than ever before" on the "Chucky" TV show.

He explained he wants it to be incredibly creepy, adding, "With this TV show, our mission has been to preserve the straightforward scariness of the original film or the first couple of films."

The TV Show Will Not Be A Reboot

Unlike the 2019 movie "Chucky," the TV show will not be a reboot but a continuation of the original "Child's Play" story.

Mancini revealed in an interview that the character would also evolve in the TV series. He talked about giving the killer doll new weapons, goals, strategies, and targets, to show how he will be fighting modern times with social media and video games-addicted kids.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles