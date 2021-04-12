'American Idol' Top 12 2021 List: Who Were Eliminated and Who Made The Shot?

American Idol Top 12 2021

The rivalry on "American Idol" is being whittled away at a rapid pace. The show eliminated eight singers and announced the top 16 on Sunday night. Tonight, four more singers will be eliminated as the top 12 are revealed.


The singers who made it to the top 12 are listed below. 

  • Caleb Kennedy
  • Casey Bishop
  • Coleman, Cassandra
  • Chayce Beckham
  • Deshawn Goncalves
  • Alyssa Wray
  • Ava August
  • Grace Kinstler
  • Hunter Metts
  • Willie Spence 
  • Beane
  • Madison Watkins

Those who were elimated and dropped out are as follows:

  • Alanis Sophia - eliminated
  • Colin Jamieson - eliminated
  • Graham DeFranco - eliminated
  • Wyatt Pike - Drop- Out

The first episode of American Idol 2021 aired on ABC on Valentine's Day, February 14th, 2021.


The audition rounds were completed by the producers in October 2020. The top 40 singers will perform in front of our three judges, and our judges will choose the top 20 singers for this season by awarding them a Golden Ticket.


Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie are the judges for American Idol 2021. In this season, Bobby Bones serves as the mentor. Ryan Seacrest is also hosting and presenting this season. Luke Bryan meanwhile just announced he's leaving temporarily due to COVID-19 infection.

