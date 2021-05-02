American Idol 2021 Contestant Arthur Gunn: 5 Things To Know About Season 18’s Runner Up

Some may feel like a bit of déjà vu watching "American Idol" 2021 because of contestant Arthur Gunn.

Fans who don't know yet may think they've watched the season 19 contestant. In fact, he came back from season 18.

The talented singer returns to the show as part of "American Idol" 2021's "comeback twist."

Gunn was one of the finalists of last season who is given another chance to compete in the competition.

Arthur Gunn also made it to the top 10 of "American Idol" season 19, thanks to America's votegetting him just enough votes to secure him a spot.

Here are some of the things to know about the 23-year-old singer and guitar player.

Arthur Gunn's 'American Idol' Season 18 Journey

Arthur Gunn sang beautiful renditions of "Is This Love" by Bob Marley, "Hey, Ma" by Bon Iver, and many other songs.

But in last year's season finale, he lost to Just Sam. Gunn only ended up in second place.

During a pre-finale interview, Gunn explained that his approach to the competition was "as an artiste, musician, and singer."

"There are many platforms out there and this was one I should try out. I was just trying to experiment what it would be like to be a part of this."

Arthur Gunn Is From Nepal

Arthur Gunn was born in Katmandu, Nepal. He grew up with his parents and four sisters.

His family moved to Kansas in 2008, with Gunn being 11 years old at the time who decided to stay in Nepal to finish school.

It was only in 2014 when he decided to follow his family to the US. He even learned English before making the big move and credited how singing American songs helped him learn the language quickly.

What Is 'American Idol' Contestant Arthur Gunn's Real Name?

Arthur Gunn is not his real name. his birth name is Dibesh Pokharel.

Dibesh, which meant "light," confessed that he came up with a stage name quickly and that it was gathered from a "different dimension."

Arthur Gunn's Albums

Arthur Gunn, like many other "American Idol" contestants, dropped "KHOJ," his newest album two months ago.

This was his third release after "Grahan" in 2018 and "Self-Titled" in 2020.

In Nepal, playing the guitar was only a hobby. But when he moved to Kansas, he started learning more about it and realized he wanted to make a career out of singing and songwriting.

Arthur Gunn's YouTube

Currently, Arthur Gunn's official YouTube page has over 400,000 subscribers.

On the page, he posts music videos, live sessions, and many more. His most-viewed video is "Nyano Ghar" which has over 11 million views.

