Lucifer Season 6 Spoiler: Are Chloe Decker, Dan Espinoza Going to Die In The Final Season?

"Lucifer" fans couldn't wait for season 5B to start airing this month.

Months before, fans have already been speculating about one major death that will happen on the show.

With season 6 being the final season for the hit Netflix show, it has been tipped that the next major death on the series would be Dan Espinoza because of one major clue.

Detective Douche Dan Espinoza played by Kevin Alejandro's character is said to be meeting his demise pretty soon.

His rivalry with Lucifer, played by Tom Ellis, came to a shock when Dan discovered Lucifer's true devil identity.

In "Lucifer" season 5A, Lucifer and Dan have been butting heads, especially since the short-tempered detective's ex-wife, Chloe Decker played by Lauren German, became a possible love interest for Lucifer.

On Reddit, fans are thinking that Dan is also going to die on the second part of season five to make way for the devil to become a new father figure for Dan and Chloe's daughter Trixie, played by Scarlett Esteves.

One Reddit user said, "So it's common knowledge that the main character is going to die in season 5B."

"It's a popular belief that Dan is that character. Dan makes perfect sense to most people, it would complete his story arch to die a heroic death and join Charlotte in heaven."

Dan dated Goddess, who was possessing Charlotte Richards, played by Tricia Heifer in season two. She died on season three after being pierced by Pierce / Cain played by Tom Welling.

'Lucifer' Season 6 Spoiler: Will There Be Major Character Deaths?

D.B. Woodside, who plays Amenediel on the show, has confirmed that the entire cast of Netflix's "Lucifer" will be present until the eighth episode of the final season.

Woodside, who is directing the eighth episode of the ten-episode of season six.

In an interview with TVInsider, Woodside opened up about his time behind the camera for the episode "Save the Devil, Save the World."

His comments seemed to have revealed that there will be no major deaths in the series.

"Mine is the last episode we will get to see the entire cast, all of the characters... together all at the same time for most of the episode."

He also teased that season six, episode eight will be a "tear-jerker" despite not having any deaths.

"There's no easy way to say it, it's sad. This is a cast that loves each other."

Many have already believed that either Dan Espinoza or Chloe Decker will be dying on the show.

With Woodside's comments, viewers flocked to Reddit to speculate what his tease for the eighth episode could mean for the remaining episodes.

One Redditor said, "Just because a person dies, doesn't mean they are gone."

"We've seen Lucifer die twice, and throughout the show twice we have seen previously dead people come back."

"Lucifer" season 5B will be released on May 28. There's no release date yet for "Lucifer" season six.

