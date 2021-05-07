Ellen DeGeneres recently had Courtney Cox on 'The Ellen Show' and reveals the reason why she move into the actress' California home amid rumors surrounding the host's "marital problems" with wife Portia de Rossi.

While Introducing the "Friends" alumna on the show, the Emmy-winning host referred to her as her "land lord", Cox corrected her later on by saying "I don't consider me a landlord, I consider myself your roommate."

Watch the interview segment below



DeGeneres has been residing at Cox's home in California while the actress stays overseas with her husband.

Cox has been staying in London and mentioned that she haven't been in her own home for over a year " I was nervous about you staying here, being that I haven't redone it. I haven't been there in a year," the actress said.

DeGeneres reveales the reason for moving into Cox's home is that she recently sold her Beverly Hills house and denies that it has anything to do with marital problems.

"I should explain. I'm not having marital troubles. I'm not out of my house because I'm - I'm not living with Courteney Cox because I'm kicked out of my house," the host said. She then added "We sold our house here in Beverly Hills and I needed a place to stay... Courtney was kind enough to say, 'Yes, stay at my house.'"

The "Marital Problems" issue circulating

An article recently published by gossipcop.com revisits the rumors surrounding DeGeneres and de Rossi's marriage.

Last year, numerous tabloids including NW claims that de Rossi allegedly left DeGeneres and moved into their home in Montecito, California a month after quarantine. A supposed source stated "She's officially left L.A. Ellen's stayed behind because they're having problems."

They also claim that the reason behind the rift is the host's career which has been causing problems between the two. De Rossi allegedly wants DeGeneres to retire but the host refuses to. The source also added "de Rossi won't be back any time soon because the two have been arguing over Ellen's career."

The rumors circulating about the couples marriage has been debunked after the couple was seen spotted together and has been posting videos on Instagram during the time when the issue sparked.





The couple has not yet released a statement regarding the issue.

DISCLAIMER: All of the information written about DeGeneres and de Rossi's issue are alleged and has not been proven.

