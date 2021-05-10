Did Elon Musk Flash an Insensitive Hand Gesture on SNL? Daisy Barringer Claims So

Since his booking was so divisive and derided, Elon Musk was one of the most awaited Saturday Night Live hosts in recent years. Many fans actively wished for a live-from-New-York meltdown. Instead, it turned out to be a snooze-fest, with Musk portrayed as a lovably zany sitcom boss. Unfortunately, not everyone is happy.

One of those who expressed dislike of Musk's guesting on SNL was Daisy Barringer, a freelance writer and editor who just tweeted that she hopes Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk dies in a Tesla blast. This after she accused him of flashing the "O.K." hand sign.

Barringer said the hand sign is a gesture of white supremacists.

DailyWire shared several screenshots of the tweets from Barringer, some of which are quoted as follows:

"Wait. Whaaaaaaaaa... did Elon Musk just ... like... aggressively flash the white power sign during the Weekend Update? Please tell me I'm insane. Please. No really. Going to need you to tell me I'm insane,"

"Listen, usually when I say I hope someone dies in a fire, I'm being hyperbolic. But, like, Tesla's do burn for four hours straight, so like ... I'm not gonna be mad about it," she continued. "I kept watching because I really hoped one of the cast members was going to walk to the front of the stage at the closing and punch him out."

Giggling at the idea of Elon Musk flashing white power gang signs at Michael Che whilst he's doing his comedy bit about le epic dogecoin TO THE MOON! https://t.co/i9Tk654HVn — fooly (@mashcore4mums) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk has not commented on the issue yet as of this writing.

The episode of Elon Musk hosting SNL was broadcast live on YouTube to more than 100 countries, according to NBC, which airs SNL.

