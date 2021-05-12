"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" is finally coming to an end after years of dominating the daytime slots.

A year after DeGeneres has exposed for her mean behavior and toxic work environment of employees, many wondered why her show wasn't canceled earlier.

But with the cancelation of the 63-year-old finally happening, there's already a name to who becomes the next day time talk show queen, taking the crown from officially from DeGeneres.

According to Page Six,Tiffany Haddish is poised to take over the crown, as she has frequently filled in for DeGeneres.

Amid news of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show's" cancelation, an insider revealed to the outlet that Haddish is a top pick.

"Tiffany is a favorite. She has humor and empathy in spades."

Additionally, with DeGeneres' show dominating daytime TV since 2003, NBC executives reportedly want a newer tone.

"She's top of the list to get a daytime show - she's a fresh voice."

In October and just last month, Tiffany Haddish filled in for the scandal-scarred host.

As previously revealed in Feb, Ellen DeGeneres owns the right to her show. it is syndicated and produced by Warner Bros. So it's going to be impossible to replace her without launching a new format with Haddish. Haddish isn't also new to hosting duties.

Apart from guest-hosting "The Ellen DeGeneres," she's also hosting "Kids Say The Darndest Things." She's also set to appear in a new movie with Billy Crystal titled "Here Today."

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson, whose show "The Kelly Clarkson Show" airs after DeGeneres' show, is reportedly a favorite to grab her 3 pm time slot.

NBC executives believe that "The Voice" coach would become a great daytime TV talent.

'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Ending in 2022

Doing this show has been the ride of my life. pic.twitter.com/Mytkjxj4xa — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 21, 2019

Ellen DeGeneres has been the host of her show for 18 seasons, with it being one of the most beloved talk shows for a generation.

But it was reported that the show is finally coming to an end.

DeGeneres told The Hollywood Reporter, "I'm a creative person, and when you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged."

She further explained that the show's season 19 is going to be the last, adding, "I just needed something to challenge me. And as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

DeGeneres reportedly planned to kill the show after the 16th season, but her contracts don't just allow signing for one season but multiple seasons.

So in 2019, the talk show icon revealed she signed a new deal to continue "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" until 2022 - which will now be her last.

