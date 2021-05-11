Alex Rodriguez Shades Ben Affleck When Confronted About JLo’s Rekindled Romance

Alex Rodriguez couldn't help but shade Ben Affleck after he was confronted by paparazzi about Jennifer Lopez and her rekindled romance.

On Tuesday, the former MLB player was seen for the first time since his ex-fiancée got back from her Montana trip with the "Justice League" actor.

A-Rod's ego may have had taken a bit of beating since after announcing he and JLo were splitting after four years of dating, she was photographed out and about with her ex-boyfriend.

In his first sighting since the world knew about Bennifer's romantic week-long trip, Page Six asked how he felt about the "Hustlers" actress taking a vacation with her ex.

A-Rod simply responded with, "Go Yankees."

While it might not seem like it was a hardcore swipe, it seemed to be a major shade at Boston Red Sox fan Ben Affleck.

Both the Yankees and the Red Sox have been heated rivals in all of Major League Baseball history.

While the ESPN correspondent retired from the Yankees after 12 seasons, his latest comment being his only response about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez comes across as some subtle diss at the former.

Ben Affleck and JLo Started Talking to Each Other Since Feb

📸 Ben Affleck And Jlo New Photos. pic.twitter.com/mcEKNfPF3h — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) May 11, 2021

While it was only reported that Ben and Jen started talking to each other last month, they didn't rekindle their romance within the last two weeks.

Instead, it had been building up since Feb. when Ben started flooding her with emails while she was on the set of her new movie "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic.

According to a news outlet, the former power couple was in contact regularly by email since flying to the Caribbean.

Their source revealed that the email tones weren't "friendly" but more "loving and longing" for the singer-actress.

After seeing pictures of JLo in the Dominican Republic, Ben reportedly emailed her to say how beautiful she looked and how he wished he was there with her.

At the time JLo was filming her movie, Ben was also in Boston at the time shooting for his movie with George Clooney titled "The Tender Bar." Additionally, the "Get It Right" singer was also still engaged to Alex Rodriguez.

The source further revealed that Ben also referenced JLo's love in their email correspondence, which also included about him owning her "heart."

Bennifer continued to write to each other for the entirety of JLo's shoot which ended in April.

Though they have been talking, sources revealed they had no physical contact or didn't meet one another at the time.

In mid-April, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced they were calling off their engagement and then two weeks later, Bennifer was spotted in Los Angeles.

