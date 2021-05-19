Ellen DeGeneres cannot hide the truth anymore as another insider revealed the real reason behind her decision to leave the talk show.

After a tumultuous year of dealing with damaging claims, DeGeneres decided to end her beloved talk show next year. However, she noted that the show became unchallenging that she wanted to end it already.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, she noted that she planned to walk away next year.

"When you're a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged - and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it's just not a challenge anymore," she reasoned out.

But her departure was caused by another reason, an insider claimed.

Ellen DeGeneres' Real Reason Why She Wants to End the Show

A week after DeGeneres' announcement, a source revealed to People that the comedian's decision was final after facing the "last straw."

According to the source, the toxic workplace allegations caused her to finally let go.

"It's sad that the show ends like this, but Ellen seems confident that she made the right decision," the insider revealed. "After the toxic workplace allegations, the question was more when will [the show] end and not if it will end."

It started in July 2020 when BuzzFeed News posted an article about the experiences of the former and current staff of the show.

The employers accused DeGeneres and the show's executive producers of creating a toxic work environment based on fear and bullying.

Ed Glavin (executive producer), Jonathan Norman (co-executive producer), and Kevin Leman (head writer) left the show after multiple allegations thrown against them.

Glavin received the most wrath. Meanwhile, Leman was accused by multiple employees of sexual harassment. Amid such accusations, he defended himself and denied any improper behavior.

Following their exit, the executives sent a statement and expressed their heartbreak over the development.

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience," the joint statement read. "It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

Meanwhile, DeGeneres has required the show to give the staff five paid days off which they can use anytime. Still, it was not enough to make it up for them.

