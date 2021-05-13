Ellen DeGeneres assured the public that she is a kind person who only wants people to be happy.

DeGeneres tried to turn the table and win the viewers' trust again by saying that it was her who suffered from coordinated bullying in her show.

In her recent interview with Savannah Guthrie for Today, DeGeneres shed some light on the toxic workplace accusations she suffered from. The 63-year-old comedian expressed how devastated she was to hear such claims.

Still, she insisted that it was not the reason why she wants to end her long-time running talk show.

"If it was why I was quitting, I would have not come back this year. I really did think about not coming back because it did. You know, I mean it was devastating. I am a kind person. I am a person who likes to make people happy," she said.

DeGeneres added that she told her wife, Portia de Rossi, that if she was also a fan of somebody, she would think that there must be truth surrounding certain issues.

Per DeGeneres, she kept on seeing articles about "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" toxic environment for months. However, she pledged that she had no idea it was happening since she never says anything related to that.

Does Ellen DeGeneres Feel Canceled?

In the same interview, Guthrie asked her if she ever felt like being canceled because of these allegations.

The host then explained that until now, she does not understand anything about the situation yet since it was too "orchestrated."

"People get picked on, but for four months straight for me, and then for me to read in the press about a toxic work environment when all I've ever heard from every guest that comes on the show is what a happy atmosphere this is and how what a happy place it is," she explained.

In the end, DeGeneres assured that anything that happens on the show affects her since people always expect her to be the one to stand for the show.

Regardless of these happenings, she reportedly still has some hopes at the back of her head for someone to finally inform her that something is going on.

Ellen DeGeneres sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, as well, where she received commendations from the star herself.

