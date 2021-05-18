Ellen DeGeneres' reputation has been put in the spotlight again at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted.

Everyone now refers to "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" run as the "reign of terror" after its very own host got involved in multiple toxicity scandals.

On Monday, the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted held an entertaining way to take a jab at DeGeneres during the broadcast.

The show reserved a segment to honor the best and fan-beloved reality TV shows and stars. Nikki Glaser also led the mock "In Memoriam" segment.

Instead of remembering the celebrities who died this year, the segment focused on the daytime talk show hosts went through.

"I'd now like to take a somber-slash-awkward moment to acknowledge all that we've lost in the world of unscripted entertainment this year," she quipped as she introduced the segment, per The Daily Mail.

Ellen DeGeneres' Reign of Terror

Several reality stars appeared on-screen, including Scott Disick due to his alarming dating history and Joe Giudice's deportation to Italy.

The most mocked scandal appeared when DeGeneres' face flashed on the screen.

"Ellen's reign of terror 2003-2021," the caption read.

For what it's worth, the talk show host faced tumultuous years.

In January 2020, YouTuber Nikkie de Jager, also known as NikkieTutorials, appeared on the show and reportedly did not have the best experience as a transgender woman.

Following her experience, Nikkie revealed on the Dutch talk show "De Wereld Draait Door" that her time in Ellen's show was really awful.

"Let me say that there's a big difference between this show and Ellen DeGeneres, and I'm saying that in favor of this show," she told the host Matthijs van Nieuwkerk. "It's nice that you say 'hi' before the show. She didn't."

Kevin T. Porter added more fuel to the fire when he crowdsourced on Twitter in March 2020 to know DeGeneres' real attitude.

Several Twitter users then shared their experiences with DeGeneres. Television writer Benjamin Siemon described the comedian as someone with a "sensitive nose."

Another critic said, "She shamed my entire culture for our staple food source (seal meat). We are Inuit and live in the arctic where barely any edible plants grow."

Despite these claims, DeGeneres said that she was unaware of what's happening around her. She also clarified that "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" ending is not because of the toxic environment allegations.

