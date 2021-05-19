'The Talk' Finds Perfect Sharon Osbourne Replacement But Hosts Raise Serious Concerns [REPORT]

"The Talk" is ready to break records as it plans to replace Sharon Osbourne.

Following Osbourne's bombshell exit, "The Talk" finally reach final negotiations with an unexpected replacement.

Who Will Replace Sharon Osbourne?

In a new exclusive report by The Sun, the news outlet revealed that Jerry O'Connell became the show's to pick. However, it also noted that some hosts do not want to work with him.

In the past few weeks, O'Connell has been working with Sheryl Underwood, Amanda Kloots, and Elaine Welteroth for "The Talk" Men of May segment.

While it seems like a guest-hosting gig only, the news outlet revealed that the 47-year-old is set to be a permanent host.

However, the staff of the show believes that hiring a white male host would only invite more backlash.

"Some staff wanted Sharon replaced by a female Latina star like Eva Longoria, Gina Rodriguez or Gloria Estefan. That door should be opened. It's time for a Latina voice to have a platform," the insider said.

Meanwhile, Welteroth already suggested for a Latina woman to replace Osbourne instead and join the show permanently.

She reportedly recommended several stars and friends, including Julissa Bermudez.

As of the writing, CBS has not commented on the rumor yet.

Hosts Have Serious Concern About O'Connell

While on-air, the co-hosts seem to be okay with O'Connell. But another source revealed that assigning him as the front runner did not impress Underwood and Welteroth.

"On camera everyone is lovey-dovey and laughing together, but off camera Sheryl and Elaine have raised some serious concerns," the insider said.

Underwood reportedly said that they feel okay with O'Connell's works on Men of May month. However, if he goes beyond that, the host reportedly feels like they would be telling the audience that women cannot behave themselves.

The source went on to explain that O'Connell's permanent addition would only bring further damage to the show's public perception.

On Welteroth's part, she reportedly wants to have deeper and meaningful conversations. It was also noted that no one can ever replace Osbourne as the show's "centerpiece."

"The truth is that no one can replace Mrs. O. Sharon was the centerpiece of the show," one source said before the second one added, "The hosts are enjoying 'The Talk's Men of May' with Jerry and the fun and entertaining discussions they've been having on the show."

