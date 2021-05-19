Colt Brennan's Cause of Death Seems 'Darker' Than Previously Thought as New Details of QB's Last Days Emerged

Colt Brennan's death played people's minds even more because of how the late quarterback spent his last days.

Following the shocking news about Brennan being unconscious at a rehabilitation facility, new details that proved how dark his last days were began to emerge.

In a new interview with Associated Press, Brennan's father Terry Brennan revealed that his son was actually out of the facility without their knowledge.

It has been known that the 37-year-old decided to request a release on his own before calling for an Uber or a service vehicle.

"They released him out on the street and either he made a call or he got Uber or something," he said, as quoted by New York Post. "And now this is what we're dealing with."

The patriarch reportedly took his son to an emergency facility after he drank too much. Brennan was still able to get discharged, but he returned to the hospital again where he later died.

Per the reports, his family members stayed with him until his last breath.

Colt Brennan Dealt With Darker Side of Life

In the same interview, Terry noted that he saw how his son looked so devastated and seemed to be needing help.

In 2010, the former quarterback sustained emotional and physical pain due to a car crash. During that time, he suffered from rib, head, and collarbone injuries.

He also got arrested twice last year due to the alleged heavy intoxication. The first one occurred when he had an altercation with a roommate. The second and last time was when he was charged for trespassing and even caused a disturbance in a hotel by refusing to leave the place.

In 2019 and 2013, he faced DUIs, making his life even darker.

"He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him," Terry went on.

Currently, the authorities hold an investigation as the family remains hopeful to find the real cause of death through toxicology and autopsy.

Still, for what it's worth, a natural death has not been crossed out since Brennan suffered from multiple concussions throughout his football career. If he did, he would be one of the football players who might have suffered from a degenerative brain condition.

