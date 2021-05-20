"The Bachelorette" Australia made history by casting the first openly bisexual and indigenous lead in all of its global franchise.

Network 10 had revealed its new lead for the upcoming season. Brooke Blurton is a 26-year-old openly bisexual and a proud Noongar-Yamatji woman.

This is also the first time in the show's franchise history that both men and women are to compete to win the heart of the lead.

In a statement released, Blurton had expressed her excitement, "I am so ready for this, Having the opportunity to choose my person and who I want in my life, is a truly unique and special experience" she stated.

She also discussed her factors on choosing a love interest, "My perfect person is someone that loves me for me. I hope they offer shared values and compassion for others. All the dreamy things! I'm so excited and hope that I finally find that person I've been waiting for." she said.

READ NOW: Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary After 'A Lot Of Healing And Self-Reflection'



In an interview with The Daily Telegraph, Brooke stated that she's not sure if her country is ready for this concept

"I am not too sure if Australia is ready for it. I certainly am, If it makes people feel uncomfortable in any way, I really challenge them to think about why it does." She stated.

This isn't the first time that Blurton will appear on the franchise, she formerly competed as a contestant on "Bachelor" Australia in 2018, she competed for the love of athlete Nick Cummins but she quit the show at the end of the season.

Blurton also appeared in "Bachelore in Paradise"

In the 2018 season, she's been open about her sexuality and stated that she had dated women in the past.

Osher Günsberg, host of the show, had also expressed his feelings about being inclusive and diverse in casting "We are a nation of people from so many different backgrounds, so many different cultures and so many different experiences, yet we all have one thing in common - we all want to be loved in a way that is meaningful to us," he stated.

"The Bachelorette" Australia has not revealed the date of its airing but they mentioned that it's going to be out this year. Casting for contestants are still open.

READ ALSO: Billy Porter HIV Positive For 14 Years Following 2 Major Life Disasters- Actor Makes More Heartbreaking Revelations

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles