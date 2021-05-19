Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary and now prefers the pronouns they/them.

Through a video posted on the singer's Instagram account, Lovato publicly comes out as non-binary.

The video is a part of the singer's new "4D" podcast which the first episode also dropped today.

The singer mentioned that this came after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. "Every day we wake up, we are given another opportunity and chance to be who we want and wish to be. I've spent the majority of my life growing in front of all of you... you've seen the good, the bad, and everything in between." they wrote in the post (check out the full coming out video below)

"Not only has my life been a journey for myself, I was also living for those on the other side of the cameras. Today is a day I'm so happy to share more of my life with you all - I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward" they continued.

"This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I'm still learning and coming into myself, and I don't claim to be an expert or a spokesperson." they added.

READ NOW: Chrissy Teigen's Biggest Business Deal Collapsed Last Minute Amid Online Bullying Scandal [Update]



The "Give Your Heart A Break" hitmaker also wants their coming out experience to inspire a lot of people who are still figuring things out with themselves "I'm doing this for those out there that haven't been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way" they concluded.

Lovato previously identifies as a pansexual in the past, "I don't know. I'm so fluid now, and part of the reason why I am so fluid is because I was like super closeted off." They revealed in an episode of Joe Rogan's podcast in March.

They also told Glamour that a "huge sign" about their sexuality was hinted after their engagement to Max Erich failed "This past year, I was engaged to a man, and when it didn't work, I was like, "This is a huge sign." I thought I was going to spend my life with someone. Now that I wasn't going to, I felt this sense of relief that I could live my truth." they stated.

The singer has been open in dating both men and women as told in their YouTube documentary titled "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated"

Lovato is not the only muscisian to come out as non-binary and gender fluid, Sam Smith and Miley Cyrus had also been open about their gender in the past.

READ ALSO: Ellen DeGeneres Sustains Humiliation at 'MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted' For Talk Show's 'Reign of Terror'





See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles