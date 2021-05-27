Over the past years, a handful of celebrities had sign up on the exclusive subscription-based platform OnlyFans where they provide exclusive content to fans.

It is a known fact that if you have millions of followers on social media, you will also gain a lot of subscribers in the app. The prices of these celebrity subscriptions are no joke and they are earning millions of dollars from this.

From Cardi B to Tyga, these are some of the richest celebrity OnlyFans content creators.

BELLA THORNE

The former disney star had broken OF after earning a record-breaking $1 million in revenue after launching her account within the first 24 hours. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the actress is worth over $12 million.

Thorne reportedly earns $12.7 million a month from the subscription-based platform. She faced controversy after her OF debut as she offered photos of her for the price of $200, she promised fans that she would go nude but the photos uploaded was her wearing lingerie.

BLAC CHYNA

Rob Kardashian's ex and baby mama, Blac Chyna, is worth around $1.6 million. She's reportedly earning $15 million a month from her OF account. Her subscription is also one of the most expensive offers on the platform which is priced at $56 dollars a month.

Besides OnlyFans, Chyna also earns money from Instagram sponsorships.

CARDI B

The chart-topping rapper has an estimated net worth of $24 million. Cardi has made an empire on the platform and has been earning almost $10 million a month for posting exclusive content.

Surprisingly enough, Cardi has a relatively cheap subscription which is priced at $4.99 a month.

TYGA



Blac Chyna's ex, Tyga, is worth over $5 million and has been earning money from his professional rap career. The rapper had also joined OF and has been posting NSFW content. He's reportedly earning $7 million a month from his exclusive platform which is priced at $20.

PIA MIA

The Guam-native model and singer has an estimated net worth of $5 million. She launched her OF account last year and is reportedly earning an impressive $2 Million a month.

All of the earnings stated above are just an estimation and it is unclear whether the amount mentioned is their final cut because OnlyFans earns a certain percentage from the subscriptions.

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform that lets content creators post any content they wish including NSFW pictures and videos.

Recently, its been reported that the owners of the platform earned billions of dollars of profit from content creators.

