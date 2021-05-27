John Davis, one of the vocalists behind the controversial R&B duo "Milli Vanili" has passed away at the age of 66 from COVID complications.

His daughter, Jasmine, confirmed her Father's death in a Facebook group post "My dad passed away this evening through the coronavirus, he made a lot of people happy with his laughter and smile, his happy spirit, love and especially through his music. He gave so much to the world! Please give him the last round of applause. We will miss him dearly." she wrote.

Fans and other musicians had posted their tributes for the late singer.

"R.I.P brother @johndavisrmv Can't believe it, thanks for all the love you've spread through out the years, from the edge of the stage. You and I had a great run, it was fun to celebrate life with the help of music. Peace one love Your voice will live on. Play it loud everybody," Fab Morvan wrote on Twitter.

The controversial duo had also posted their sentiments.

It's a sad day..... RIP John. We wouldn't be who we are without you..... 🙏 https://t.co/RihUnDjPdL — Milli Vanilli (@MilliVanilli) May 25, 2021

John had spent his early days in South Carolina and later on moved to Germany as an adult.

Davis is popularly known as one of the real vocalists behind the grammy-winning R&B duo "Milli Vanili"— Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. The duo's career skyrocketed in the 80s because of their chart-topping hits like "Babe Don't Forget My Number" and "Blame It On The Rain".

The group won a Grammy award for best new artist in 1990, they became controversial when the award was later returned because it was revealed that the duo was not actually singing, it was Davis and three other singers that were providing the vocals.

When the real vocalists appeared on the "Where Are They Now" segment by Oprah Winfrey, Davis stated "You have two sides, one side you feel good because you're saying "my voice there made it, number one worlwide" but you're still sitting in the back saying that's not what I really wanted."

"Milli Vanili" was later formed as a band that includes Davis and the real singers. They managed to release an album titled "Moment Of Truth".

He later on became a solo artist and toured around the globe.

His daughter, Jasmine, had set up a GoFundMe campaign for her late Father that aims to collect money in order for them to pay the funeral service.

"Through corona, a funeral is even more expensive and for us not alone manageable. But we would like to help him to have one last performance, with people he loved and got loved from. The grand finale! We would appreciate it very much if you could kindly help us with a donation. We thank you so much in advance." Jasmine wrote in the GoFundMe page.

