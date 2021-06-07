Bill Gates Exposed By Former Employees For Being A Toxic Boss With NDA Threats [DETAILS]

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates' divorce saga continues, with more disturbing details about Microsoft's founder being exposed.

More than a month after announcing their split, several private and never-before-heard news have made it to front page covers of newspapers and top pages of media websites.

Bill's employees at Microsoft have known that he lived two different lives - the one the media paint him to be and the one that he is.

These employees were familiar with the fourth richest person in the world's inappropriate workplace behaviour, romantic relationships with his subordinates and the demands of being a boss who has been painted as a nerdy tech god.

However, in the wake of his divorce, it has been clear that there's an unquestionable duality to the tech mogul.

According to one former employee who spoke to Vanity Fair, all reports from years ago about Bill Gates being challenging to work with are true.

They claimed that Bill had suppressed them with numerous non-disclosure agreements throughout their employment, so nothing disturbing or weird or wrong about him would go out to the media.

The former employee said, "For such a long time, you were told, 'You have an NDA. You can't talk.'"

With many people exposing Bill Gates and his behaviour, it encouraged this specific former staff to open up finally. However, they are aware that the philanthropist's lawyers, who are "not nice lawyers," are undoubtedly ready.

Like most company leaders of tech, the former staff further exposed Bill would often get impatient and demanding.

According to a former partner, if they missed a deadline for a product announcement, the person leading the project would explain to Bill Gates. The latter is described as an "unrelenting" and "condescending" person.

Per the employee, "He would ask you a question, and when you answered, he'd look at you and go, 'That is NOT the right answer.'"

Bill Gates 'Thrived in Conflict'

But as previously mentioned, this wasn't the first time Bill Gates has been exposed for his nightmare behaviour. In a 2016 article by GQ, Bill, who was in his prime in the 80s and 90s, was reportedly an office bully. As the previous CEO, Bill reportedly couldn't stop micromanaging. He directly checked every line of Microsoft code and during the weekends, the dad-of-three would often stalk the parking lot at Microsoft's headquarters to see whose cars were there and for how long. Bill would also often berate his employees during presentations and made comments like, "'That's the dumbest thing I've ever heard.'" According to his memoir, it's because Bill Gates reportedly seemed "to thrive on conflict." When he met with other tech leaders, Bill would often channel his intense, macho instincts by trying to win every argument instead of doing good. READ MORE: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Baby's Name Is More Than Just A Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

