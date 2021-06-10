'The Crown' Update: Netflix Show Faces Hurdle in Casting For Prince Harry Role

"The Crown" is currently facing a bit of a hurdle as they are approaching their fifth and sixth season.

The Netflix hit series is gearing up for the upcoming series that will portray the British royal family between 1990 and 1997.

But according to producers of the show, they are reportedly struggling to find a suitable actor to play young Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.

An insider told The Sun how TV executives have high standards for the people they will hire.

"Any wannabe cast member already has to tick a long line of boxes."

However, the role of a young Prince Harry is said to be something that could fill in most of the crucial box-ticking, and it has become extremely difficult for them.

"But they're determined to cast the right actor are considered taking any steps necessary to make him look the part."

Prince Harry, who just welcomed his daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor last week, the character will play a minor role in "The Crown" season 15.

The next cast member will be playing at the age of six and 13 years old. The season will end the year his and Prince William's mom, Princess Diana, tragically died.

Filming for "The Crown" will reportedly start in the summer and is expected to be in production until early next year.

Prince Andrew Cast in 'The Crown'

Aside from casting for Prince Harry's character, the TV executives for "The Crown" also have to deal with casting for Prince Andrew because of his controversies.

The Duke of York has been making headlines because of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. In late 2019, he even decided to step back from his royal duties as a senior member of the royal family.

"The Crown" advertised the role of being between 30 years old and 40 years old, but they still haven't found the perfect actor until now.

Will There Be A Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Storyline on 'The Crown?'

"The Crown" creator Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter last year that he's more comfortable writing about things that happened 20 years ago.

He claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are still in the middle of their journey, and they don't know how it will end.

Because of his "20-year rule," he would have enough time and distance or understand the role, the position, and relevance.

But as for writing now, Morgan said he would have to wait and see. Because writing about it now will make it seem journalistic, and "there are plenty of journalists already writing about them."

