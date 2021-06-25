Wendy Williams suffered from criticisms after the host wished death upon Britney Spears' parents, Jamie and Lynne.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Wendy Williams Show," the host showed support for Spears who recently came forward in pursuit of ending her conservatorship. The virtual trial heard how her conservators stopped her from getting pregnant and forced her to go to rehab.

"How dare you, Mr. Spears. You had me fooled. And you too, Mrs. Spears. Death to all of them," she recklessly said.

The particular clip was only cut out from the full episode on the official "Wendy Williams Show" YouTube account.

Following her statement, internet users bombarded her with criticisms online, calling Williams out for going too far.

One Twitter user said, "its been over 24 hours and i can still only think about wendy williams condemning the spears family to death live on national television."

"after that tirade against Spears mom/dad, wrong or right, I now understand why you are single. Instead of Brittany needing lithium it's you that needs lithium," another added.

Others defended her and explained that the "death" was actually meant for the conservatorship. However, the explanation did not stop unfriendly words from coming since Williams also once supported Spears' conservatorship.

Wendy Williams No Longer New To Criticisms

Williams' insensitive statements have been publicly known for years. In fact, she repeatedly received criticisms for her past words, as well.

In 2020, the host talked about Joaquin Phoenix during the "Hot Topics" segment of "The Wendy Williams Show."

At that time, she imagined the actor's eyes and nose, before she went down to talk about Joaquin's condition.

"When he shaves off his mustache he's got a hairline fracture," she said. "He's got one of those - what do you call it? Cleft lip, cleft palate."

READ ALSO: Rapper Gift of Gab Dead at 50: Tragic Cause of Death Explored

She immediately got called out when she went to hook her finger in her lip to imitated the birth defect and triggered the viewers and campaign groups.

One of the people who spoke for Joaquin includes Canadian football player Adam Bighill who also has the same condition.

The linebacker demanded Williams to offer an apology before threatening her to continue flooding her account until she responds to him.

The alleged "ambassador for the Cleft Lip and Palate Association" Carol Vorderman expressed her disgust toward Williams' reckless words.

READ MORE: Paul Walker in 'Fast 9;' Brian O'Conner Has Cameo?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles