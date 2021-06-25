The "Fast & Furious" franchise has set the records straight about Paul Walker's reported reappearance in "Fast 9."

After months of waiting, fans of "Fast & Furious" will witness high-speed chases again with the original cast. But just like the previous installments, the franchise received questions about whether or not it will bring back Walker's character, Brian O'Conner.

The answer is, unfortunately, no.

However, the film pledged to honor the late actor unceasingly and remember him in the film's scenes.

Speaking in an interview with Insider, "Fast 9" director Justin Lin revealed that he has been thinking about ways to honor the former actor. He also talked with Vin Diesel, Walker's co-star and real-life godfather of her daughter, Meadow.

Apart from honoring him, the upcoming movie will reportedly explain why the character has been absent aside from the fact that the actor already passed away.

How "Fast 9" Will Honor Paul Walker

An old footage from 2015's "Furious 7" reappeared in the clip of "F9." The clip in question showed Walker's character playing with a kid.

The trailer for the new film features Mia (Jordana Brewster) who explained that Brian has been looking after their two children and Dom's son.

Throughout the entire movie, Walker's character reportedly spent his time babysitting.

The explanation sounded like something is off since Brian let Mia perform a mission and put herself in danger. However, the explanation became valid as the character felt afraid of becoming domesticated.

The explanation further revealed that Mia hid with her child in "Fast 6." Thus, it is normal to have one of them look over the children.

Despite his absence, the "Fast & Furious" franchise paid tribute to him twice through "Fast 9."

At the end of the movie, Dom gave John Cena's Jakob a 10-second car to get away. While Dom spoke a speech, he recalled his moments with Brian without mentioning his name.

"Someone once gave me a 10-second car as a second chance. I owe it to you, little brother," Dom said.

Meanwhile, Cena also told Insider that it felt incredible to be able to recreate the moment where Brian gave Dom his car.

The franchise's legacy will continue to tread on, and so Walker's. Once "Fast 9" reaches cinema, Lin promised to work on more ways to honor the late actor in future installments of the franchise.

