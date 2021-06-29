Duggar Family lost "Counting On" for good amid Josh Duggar's shameful legal battle.

On Tuesday, TLC officially announced that the "Counting On" will no longer be part of the network. This put an end to the show's 11 seasons stint.

In a statement the company provided to People, TLC revealed the real reason why it chose not to provide further seasons of the show.

"TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately," the statement says.

The Duggar family has not commented on the shocking update yet. However, it surely stole the spotlight from them that they enjoyed since 2008.

Unfortunately, the first show faced the same fate amid the child pornography case involving Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's eldest son.

During that time, he allegedly molested five underage girls including her sisters Jill Dillard and Jessa Seewald. Duggar got involved in another scandal in August 2015 when he reportedly created active accounts on Ashley Madison - an online dating service.

He also admitted being addicted to child pornography and cheating on his wife, Anna Duggar.

But the legal saga of Duggar did not stop there.

Update on Josh Duggar's Child Pornography Case

In April, Duggar pleaded not guilty of the charges even after the prosecutors alleged that over 200 images of children were found on his computer.

If he is proven guilty, he could face up to 20 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines.

While he waits for his trial, he currently stays with his custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber, whose home is equipped with GPS tracking.

But Duggar needs to wait for a long time after the Western District of Arkansas decided to move the trial again.

According to Fox News, Judge Timothy L. Brooks ordered the trial to be moved to Nov. 30, 2021, from its original date of July 6.

Duggar's team previously requested moving the trial's date to February 2022 but ended up being rejected. However, the federal prosecutors said they were open to move it back for three months.

The trial will look into the evidence in his case involving two separate computers. One reportedly contains the Child Sexual Abuse Material while the other has text messages and digital photographs.

