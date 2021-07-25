Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo and rapper Fetty Wap became a topic of a heated debate among their fans on Twitter after being compared based on their career accomplishments.

It all started when a Twitter user named @SwagPunchABWorld posted a question asking fans "who had the more dominant debut year" between Rodrigo and Fetty Wap.

Following this, "Fetty Wap" instantly became a trending topic on the social media platform, and it seems like the rapper is winning by the majority of tweets defending him.

who had the more dominant debut year? pic.twitter.com/YkmG4ClrUa — Swag ﾒ𝟶 (@SwagPunchABWord) July 24, 2021

Many of the rapper's supporters argue that he had a more dominant debut year, and his songs were more relatable than the "good 4 u" hitmaker.

"Fetty had white middle schoolers and 30 year old dudes from the hood singing the same song. Olivia Rodrigo just makes white woman music." one fan wrote.

"Fetty Wap can make Driver's License but Olivia Rodrigo can never make Trap Queen," one tweeted.

Rodrigo's fans, dubbed as "Livies," are basing their defense by sharing the number of streams and records sold by the singer.

"Olivia sold 250k on her first ever album, charted every song and has multiple top 10 hits including multiple #1's and gave a speech at the white house at 18. Accomplished that in some months lmao who had a bigger debut out of her and fetty isn't even a question." one fan pointed out. (via @pulchi_xo on Twitter.)

Who Had The Bigger Debut Year Based On Success?

According to Stop The Breaks, Fetty Wap had a "rags-to-riches" story as he was an underdog in the hip hop scene, but he manages to break the charts and made millions of dollars through his songs.

The rapper had a rough start because he's an independent artist who heavily relied on SoundCloud, where he first posted his songs.

His hit single "Trap Queen" was first uploaded on the music sharing platform, and it is considered his most successful song to date.

It was later picked up by major streaming platforms and managed to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 charts by placing number two. The song later became certified platinum after selling more than a million units.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is Willie Maxwell II, also made history by being the first artist to have four songs in the top 10 of Hot Rap Songs on Billboard.

On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo recently had the biggest debut of 2021 with her first album titled "Sour."

According to Bandwagon, within the first week of her record's release, her album got 300 million streams across music streaming platforms and became number 1 on Spotify in over 47 countries.

Rodrigo is the second music artist ever to achieve this success, following Olivia Newton-John, who debuted in the 1970s.

The "drivers license" hitmaker also broke records for having eight songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 all at the same time.

