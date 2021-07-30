Suki Waterhouse is not taking the pop culture reference to her relationship with Robert Pattinson in the new "Gossip Girl" reboot. She found it hypocritical of the show to make fun of her and brand her a 'nobody" while essentially claiming Pattinson is a god.

Even though it is merely a television show episode, Suki Waterhouse did not think these things should be taken lightly. The new "Gossip Girl" reboot in HBO Max is certainly accumulating negative comments and criticisms, particularly by those they have dared to "insult."

The English model, 29, took to Twitter Thursday to call out a joke made in just the third episode of the HBO Max show, which was shown just a week prior.

In the scene in question, mean girl Luna (Zión Moreno) talked about the real-life couple Pattinson and Waterhouse while lecturing the protagonist Zoya (Whitney Peak) on the value of image at their Upper East Side private school, Constance Billard. Such role is likely to have the meanest (and sometimes dumbest) lines on television, but Suki Waterhouse cannot let this slide.

"When are you going to get it? As far as the press is concerned, he's R-Patz and you're Suki nobody," Luna described Zoya and her boyfriend, Obie (Eli Brown).

Waterhouse reacted to the scene and made a series of anger-filled tweets about it. Even though they are now deleted, they were still captured by Glamour.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Scores, Brad Pitt Reacts: Judge Ouderkirk Who Granted Actor More Time with Children Disqualified

"Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy," she wrote, tagging the official "Gossip Girl" Twitter account and the one who penned the episode, Lila Feinberg.

Her post appeared to reference a separate scene from the series in which Luna and Monet (Savannah Lee Smith) both made the empowering line of, "F-k the patriarchy."

In a follow-up post, Waterhouse added, "Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name checked as somebody's 'nobody' girlfriend. Make it make sense!"

Essentially, she's confused what the show's message really is, one minute seemingly empowering women, and the next, downplaying them.

Waterhouse was first linked to the "Twilight" star, 35, in 2018 but has been generally quiet about their relationship. They rarely mention their relationship online.

It can be remembered that a few weeks back, the show made a crack about the Lori Loughlin and Olivia's college cheating scandal. While the scenes were meant to just be entertaining, Olivia made sure to give a react on her TikTok account - and clear her name.

"Olivia Jade gained followers when her mom went to jail," character played by Zion Moreno said. This is Luna again, striking out with her sometimes senseless comments.



"No I didn't,' Olivia said pointedly in the TikTok video.

ALSO READ: Halsey Declares War Against Press And Then Deletes Series of Tweets - What Happened?