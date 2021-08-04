Critics who chanced upon Meghan McCain talking about nepotism though there was a "pot calling the kettle black" moment going on. They certainly did not mince words when they hit back on her after she gone after the Cuomo brothers - Chris and Andrew.

Meghan McCain said it's quite cowardly and convenient for CNN anchor Chris Cuomo not to cover his brother, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's sexual harassment allegations. She tagged it as a form of nepotism. Critics claimed she's forgetting her own nepotism links, given how she also came from a famous family that is not necessarily uncontroversial.

On her part though, she did not voluntarily made the comment out of the blue. Each of "The View" were tasked to give their two cents on the New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's, 63, sexual harassment allegations on Wednesday August 4.

People just cannot get over the fact that she decided to go on that route, instead of just focusing on Andrew. Meghan McCain, 37, called out both the governor and his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, 50, mainly because of the noticeable lack of coverage of the anchor's part of these scandals, via The Independent.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James announced on August 3 that an independent investigation concluded that indeed, Cuomo had sexually harassed women, Meghan claimed that at this point, doubters of Cuomo's crimes should already be deemed "a sociopath or a lunatic or just completely blind to reality."

She also found it surprising that Andrew would continue to deny that he did what he was being accused of, despite all the evidence. She called him "defiant" and said she was "surprised" at his denial.

She decided toa after Chris Cuomo too. "Not having to talk about the biggest scandal in the country when it has to do with your brother, and you're hosting CNN. That's nepotism," she said, targetting Chris.

"The Cuomo family and CNN are the worst kinds of nepotism that the media has an example of," she added, now targeting both.

Those who saw her strong sentiments are not having it. with her being a widely popular politician's daughter, people find her statements quite hypocritical.

Her father was U.S. Senator John McCain, who was occupying a Senate seat for Arizona from 1987 until his death in 2018. He can also be remembered as having ran for president in 2008. Meghan was not necessarily reporting all that she knew of her own father and has also benefitted from her father's work, they said.

Below are just some of the sharp reactions and cutting tweets:

Several said she's the "the poster child for nepotism" and that her middle name must be "nepotism."