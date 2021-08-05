Ellen DeGeneres has something to say to her fans who keep on supporting her.

On September 13, DeGeneres will begin the process of saying goodbye to the viewers of her show.

Through an exclusive video posted on TheEllenShow's official YouTube channel, it shared a glimpse of what people can expect on its 19th and final season.

The video, which was also obtained by People, showed the highlights of the series over the years. Justin Timberlake, Michelle Obama, and George Clooney all made it to the video while a clip of the thousands of guests on the show came after.

Although it highlighted how the show gave away almost half a billion-dollar, it also reserved a few seconds to show the 63-year-old infamous host.

"You've changed my life," DeGeneres said, expressing her gratitude to fans after tumultuous months.

Her short message served as a farewell one after announcing in May that the talk show will take a bow in 2022.

Ellen DeGeneres Bids Goodbye To "Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Months ago, the comedian sat for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed that the reason for ending the show was her need to try new and challenging work.

"I was going to stop after season 16. That was going to be my last season, and they wanted to sign for four more years and I said I'd sign maybe for one," she said

DeGeneres added that they agreed to continue for three more years after season 16 and insisted that it had been the plan all along.

However, this was contrary to what a source told People. According to the insider, the host's decision to end the final show was due to the toxic workplace allegations that served as her last straw.

"It's sad that the show ends like this, but Ellen seems confident that she made the right decision," the insider revealed. "After the toxic workplace allegations, the question was more when will [the show] end and not if it will end."

For what it's worth, her downfall began in July 2020 when BuzzFeed News posted an article about the experiences of the former and current staff of the show.

Her staff continuously accused her and the executives of abusing them and creating a toxic work environment.

