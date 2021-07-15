Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi reportedly hit rock bottom again because of their money problems. But is it true?

In the past months, rumors about DeGeneres and de Rossi's impending divorce surfaced. Things got worse when DeGeneres announced she will be ending her long-time running show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Recently, a tabloid made a shocking claim again about the host's miserable bank accounts before she officially bids goodbye to the show.

In an article posted by Woman's Day (as quoted by GossipCop), it revealed that DeGeneres started struggling with money. She and her wife also looked "tense" in Montecito.

"This was her show and her fall, so by the time the team got paid out, there wasn't anything left for Ellen," the source said. "They have a lot of cash tied up in property and all their multimillion-buck real estate investments aren't the 'quick sale' kind."

Following the news, GossipCop debunked the claims and said that both DeGeneres and de Rossi are currently doing well. Per the outlet, the couple currently has a blooming nature sanctuary and art dealings. They are also low-key flaunting their money by milking their real estate.

Ellen DeGeneres Still One Of The Richest

With or without the show, DeGeneres can surely satisfy her cravings for the rest of her life.

Forbes estimates that the infamous host currently has a net worth of $370 million. The self-made woman also ventured into other industries apart from the TV industry. She has her own production company, A Very Good Production, and established deals with JCPenny and CoverGirl.

DeGeneres unceasingly rakes money even when she is asleep through her successful line of home goods and clothing brands.

In 2018, she scored $20 million from Netflix after her one-time exclusive stand-up special.

Meanwhile, Architectural Digest revealed that DeGeneres and de Rossi have already bought and sold over 20 massive properties since 2003.

In 2019, she added to her list the most extravagant home she ever purchased: the $27 million mansions located in California. They sold it for $33 million the following year, bringing them $6 million in earnings.

She also owns expensive cars, as well, including a two-door grand tourer and Porsche 993.

Big things apart, DeGeneres also outs bags of money to purchase luxury watches. She owns a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona which features a Paul Newman dial which costs around $25,000 each!

With that said, it is almost impossible for her to be miserable just because of money.

