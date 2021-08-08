James Corden is being offered a ton of money just so he can stay for two more years on his hit show "The Late Late Show."

The 42-year-old is going to be offered about $9.7 million by CBS bosses, who is currently on a $6.3 million deal contract until next year.

But with their new offer, they hope Corden would stay on the show, who has been the host since 2014, for longer.

A source told The Sun that the network really loves Corden.

"They are delighted with his work and reach in that tough late-night slot."

They even reportedly offered the comedian a five-year deal but have passed it on for just two years.

"He has lots more to give and he is very much in the driving seat.

The "Gavin & Stacey" actor took over the role of Scottish comedian Craig Ferguson in 2014.

His popular Carpool Karaoke segment featured stars like Adele, Ed Sheeran, Mariah Carey, Paul McCartney, Madonna, and Justin Bieber. Most of the clips are among the most-watched videos online.

Because of James Corden's success, he, his wife Julia, and their kids Max, 10, Carey, six, and Charlotte, three, settled in a $9.5 million Los Angeles mansion but they're currently staying in the UK.

However, the "Cats" actor has already expressed how much he misses the people at "home" and has been homesick, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic which is making it difficult for him to travel to and from Britain.

He previously told The Sun, "I have a couple of years to go on this contract."

"Ending the show will always be a bigger family decision than a professional one."

But CBS bosses are determined to keep Corden.

But James Corden's late-night success came with some controversy.

Back in June, his show's segment "Spill Your Guts" received a petition to be changed or removed completely from "The Late Late Show."

The segment has received backlash for ridiculing traditionally Asian delicacies which include chicken feet and balut.

But Corden addressed the heat he and his show faced, saying, "The next time we do that bit we absolutely won't involve or use any of those foods."

He further told Howard Stern, "Our show is a show about joy and light and love - we don't want to make a show to upset anybody."

This came after a TikTok user called out Corden saying the segment included foods that she had eaten growing up and that those weren't disgusting, contrary to how they make it seem on the show.



