Are "The Voice" coaches going to be out of work soon?

Globe has recently reported that the hit reality singing competition has fallen on hard times, and producers are said to be forcing the stars of the show to either continue working but would earn lesser money or be fired from their roles.

Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and John Legend were all given an ultimatum, and it is served as a warning to stop fighting and tighten their belts.

Adam Levine, who left the show a few years ago, has reportedly noticed that "The Voice" was past its peak.

"The Voice" would either be forced to evolve or hire cheaper coaches, per the tipster.

Parade reported that Kelly Clarkson's salary on "The Voice" is $14 million per season. John Legend is reportedly making $13 million per season, according to OK! magazine.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton, who has been in the show since its inception, is making $26 million per year, but he is making about $13 million per season since the show airs two seasons.

Ariana Grande, who is replacing Nick Jonas, is also slated to star on "The Voice" as a coach that, per sources, is getting $20 to $25 million and is named the highest-paid coach on the show.

It is the same salary as Katy Perry, who is also a judge on "American Idol."

Are 'The Voice' Coaches Going to Get Fired?

Gossip Cop debunked Globe's claims - nobody is getting fired. And if they were going to lose their roles on "The Voice," Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton are all already very successful in their own right, so they don't need to worry.

The outlet also said how it's funny even to imagine that "The Voice" coaches would need to tighten their belts just for the budget's sake of NBC.

"The Voice" did not and will not cut its coaches. And with Ariana Grande joining, for sure, and as it is clear, getting her on the red chair didn't come cheap.

Globe perhaps was making judgments based on Adam Levine, who left the show, but it doesn't mean that producers of the singing competition were going to demand the coaches for pay cuts or get fired.

Additionally, Gossip Cop said that "this story made little sense to begin with, and its warning never came to fruition."

