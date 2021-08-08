Are Mark Harmon and Gary Cole vying for the position of NCIS's top dog? According to one rumor, the experienced actor's addition to the cast has already sparked rivalry and posturing. Executives are apparently treating Cole like the celebrity that Harmon has become accustomed to, making Harmon nervous.

Harmon is concerned about losing the NCIS title to Cole, according to the National Enquirer. A source of the publication noted that while everyone knows Mark is worn out and wants more balance in his life, "he's not coping well" with having another silver fox on the set. They suggested Harmon is evidently unaccustomed to competition, as he is accustomed to receiving all of the luxuries he desires.

Gary Cole is described as a "down-to-earth person" who is "already pressing [Harmon's] buttons" and is plotting a revolution at several points in the story.

The source claims that it's actually "all Mark's fault" for saying he wanted less screen time. Harmon reportedly has shown interest in having a smaller part in the 19th season, and some have speculated that he may be on his way out. As a result, according to the story, Cole has been brought in to help alleviate the strain.

According to the source, securing Cole for the show was "a significant coup" while Mark's a bit of a "prima donna" who doesn't mix with many people on set. Cole's addition they said demonstrates to Harmon where the show would go if he left. Cole would "be a fool not to grasp the opportunity," according to a source, and "everyone thinks he will and should."

What's the Deal With 'NCIS'?

Gossipcop reacted that the tale makes it seem like Cole's inclusion was made for Harmon's benefit, yet they're already vying for screen time. This inconsistency, it said, reveals that the Enquirer has no idea what's going on.

Harmon's workload appears to be lightening for Season 19, but only time will tell if this is a temporary change or if he intends to quit permanently. On NCIS, Gossipcop explained that cast members come and leave all the time, so there's no reason why Cole's presence would cause such a stir.

Gossipcop also doesn't believe he'd be furious over Cole. Because Harmon is an executive producer, he'd almost certainly have a hand in Cole's hiring, making this tale even less plausible, the publication said. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS was considering canceling NCIS if Harmon would not agree to return. Despite the fact that he appears in less episodes, he is still a major power player.



