The author behind the much-loved picture book "Peace at Last" and the "Worst Witch" series of novels, Jill Murphy, passed away at 72.

Murphy's publisher Macmillan announced the author's death, saying the illustrator died "peacefully" in a Cornwall hospital.

This happened on Wednesday, August 18, where she died "following a long struggle with cancer," reported by the Guardian. The "Large Family" writer was also with her son Charlie and niece Isabelle as she passed away.

"I feel beyond lucky to have had a mum like mine and it's impossible to summarise the ways her absence will be felt," her son, Charlie, said.

"She had a depth of character, a warmth and a life force like no other," he concluded.

Jill Murphy's Early Writings

Murphy wrote her first "Worst Witch" book from the series for as young as 18 years old, published in 1974. According to this article, she finished her first book manuscript while still studying, and she got inspiration from her mother.

The most recent and eighth installment of the popular children series was released in 2018. The books were later adapted for TV in 1986, which made two subsequent series from the 1990s and another for the 2010s.

Murphy struggled to publish her first novel during the early years, as many publishers were worried that children would find books about witches terrifying.

But fortunately, the tale behind the young witch Mildred Hubble stole the hearts of generations of children, which resulted in selling 3 million copies worldwide and becoming one of the most successful "Young Puffin" titles.

Recognizing Jill Murphy's Works

The author was recognized for her well-made works as she won many major awards, including the "Smarties" prize for "The Last Noo-Noo." She also earned the "Kate Greenaway Medal" for her books "Peace at Last" and "All in One Piece."

Other than that, she was also an honorary fellow of Falmouth University.

Pamela Todd, Murphy's agent and friend for more than 30 years, stated, "It's a sad day for children's books. Jill was so creative, beautiful, and funny. Her genius lay in the way both the child and the adult could identify with her stories, which she wrote and illustrated herself."

Todd concluded, "Jill was just coming into her prime and had so much more to offer. This is a great loss, not least to me personally, but we are comforted that she leaves an amazing legacy of books for generations to come."

In memory of the wonderful Jill Murphy, remember to give yourself 5 minutes' peace today.



Rest in peace to an incredible illustrator and author. pic.twitter.com/Q5hPgmuneK — Parade’s End Books (@paradesendbooks) August 20, 2021

As the news reached Twitter, numerous book lovers from different generations shared their tributes to Jill Murphy.

What sad news about Jill Murphy. Her books are always favourites to read to our class, from the Large family to Mildred Hubble. The Worst Witch will always be the first book I fell in love with. We’re sure many generations to come will fall in love with her characters. 📕✨ pic.twitter.com/odMlWPD0QS — The Enchanted Book Corner (@EnchantedCorner) August 20, 2021

I'm so sorry to hear of the death of Jill Murphy. The Worst Witch was the first book that I chose for myself, and will therefore always have a special place in my heart. That was in 1979, and it is still our bookshop shelves - and it will be as long as I'm there to ensure it! pic.twitter.com/ygZ2RALYtO — Tamsin Rosewell 🦔🦊🍂🍃📚 (@autumnrosewell) August 20, 2021



