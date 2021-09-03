Joan Washington, Richard E. Grant's wife, passed away recently. The "Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker" actor expressed his sadness in a tweet on Friday after Washington, a dialect coach and the "love of (his) life," died on Thursday.

Grant also posted a brief video of him and his wife dancing, which concluded with the two of them hugging, as reported by USA Today.

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine," Grant tweeted.

🎵ONLY YOU!🎵Joan - Love of my Life & Giver of Life to our daughter Olivia. Our hearts are broken with the loss of your Life last night. 35 years married & 38 together. To be truly known and seen by you, is your immeasurable gift. Do not forget us, sweet Monkee-mine 💔💔💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/YcdVAVK1ja — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) September 3, 2021

Fellow stars and fans shared their condolences with Grant while a few who personally knew or have worked with Washington paid their own tributes as well.

One of them is Jessia Chastain, who is grieving because she was able to work with Washington soon and it made her happy. Sharing a photo of with Washington to Twitter, and noting they were part of several multiple projects together such as "The Debt" and "Crimson Peak," Chastain revealed that always looked forward to working whenever she knew Washington would be present.

"My heart is broken Joan Washington had such a profound impact on me, yes as an artist, but mostly as a woman. I've looked toward her. Her strive towards excellence made her the celebrated dialect coach she was," she tweeted. Chastain added, "The way she celebrated her family has been very meaningful to see over the years. My heart goes to her beloved Richard and Oilly. You were always her North Star."

"The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies" actor Jason Watkins also wrote a heartfelt tribute, revealing to his followers how he finds Washington "incomparable" in a tweet.

"Joan taught me dialects and accents when I trained at @Rada and beyond. I have made my career using accents and dialects," Watkins wrote. "I owe her everything. Such a terrible loss to @RichardEGrant and us all. Rest in Peace."

Grant met his wife in 1983 while working on his British accents with her, and according to his biography, she is "responsible for Richard's wonderfully well spoken English." All was history and the two managed to build a quite happy life together. Washington leaves behind a son from a previous marriage, Tom, as well as a daughter, Olivia, whom she shares with Grant.

