Over the past few days, sports fans and NFL players raised their concerns over Todd McShay's way of reporting. Now the sideline host is ready to leave to focus on himself.

According to TMZ, the ESPN reporter made a buzz on Twitter after appearing at the Alabama-Miami football match.

Some fans noticed that there's something wrong with the way he's reporting, even saying that he's "drunk" or suffering from a health condition. (watch the video below)

Following this New England Patriots dime back Darius Butler took to the social media platform to say he doesn't know the reporter personally, but he hopes that he's okay.

Today, McShay is clearing the air and released a statement saying he's going to take his time to focus on himself and his family. (read the full tweet below)

I am going to take some time away to focus on my health and my family. Thank you ESPN for being so supportive and for all the well wishes - I can’t wait to be back on the sidelines soon. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) September 7, 2021

After McShay's shocking tweet, ESPN immediately released a brief statement on the situation, saying the reporter has the media outlet's full support.

The thoughts of our entire ESPN team are with Todd & his family. https://t.co/hoUqy7Pbhz pic.twitter.com/Go9sTS92XB — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 7, 2021

At the time of this writing, McShay did not mention whether he's suffering from a medical condition or illness, but he previously tested positive for COVID-19 last year.

In early reports, the reporter was not able to work the NFL Draft in 2020 despite working on the sporting event for years.

Although McShay is stepping away from his duties, this is not the first time fans raised concern over his health.

In November last year, after reporting his opening comments on the Winsconsin-Northwestern broadcast, he was removed from his role due to an undisclosed illness.

Who Is Todd McShay?

According to ESPN Press Room, McShay first joined the media giant in 2006 as a college football and NFL Draft analyst.

He's been contributing to multiple media platforms like SportsCenter, College Football Live, ESPN Radio, and more.

McShay made his debut as a college football analyst in 2014 and has since worked with prominent personalities like Steve Lery, Brian Griese, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, and more.

Before joining the ESPN family, he worked full time for "The War Room" for seven years.

The 44-year-old reporter is a native of Swampscott, Massachusetts; he earned his Bachelor of Arts in leadership studies degree from the University of Richmond.