Jennifer Aniston was a recent guest of BBC's "The One Show," and viewers cringed throughout the interview, saying the actress is uncomfortable with the hosts, specifically Jermaine Jenas.

According to Daily Mail UK, the "Friends" star was joined by fellow Hollywood icon Reese Witherspoon to promote the upcoming second season of Apple TV+'s "The Morning Show."

The hosts prepared a quiz for Aniston to know more about her knowledge and get inspiration from an actual TV show.

Their characters on @TheMorningShow are frequently up at 3am - but could the real Jennifer Aniston and @ReeseW handle an early morning start?



Stream on @BBCiPlayer 👉 https://t.co/RIHPfgHUFS#TheOneShow pic.twitter.com/m167msTo5a — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) September 8, 2021

However, things took a drastic turn as Aniston was visibly distracted while constantly looking at her side.

Fans also pointed out the actress's attitude online, saying the entire interview was awkward and hard to watch.

"Did anyone else catch Jennifer Anniston's negative reaction to the male presenter regarding the morning person bit? Awkward," one fan wrote.

Jennifer Anniston’s ‘tude in this interview is cringe. She keeps on looking to the side awkward #theoneshow — 🍒molls❤️‍🔥 (@Margjacquieline) September 8, 2021

"From Jennifer 100% awkward! She doesn't like the male presenter at all," one tweeted.

Despite fans' take on Aniston's attitude on the show, one supporter called out Jermaine Jenas for interrupting the two actresses.

"Just had the unfortunate experience of seeing the amazing Reese Witherspoon & Jennifer Aniston being interviewed by Jermaine Jenas. Tripping over his words and interrupting them. Get the man off prime time tv. He's a below average football pundit at best," one wrote.

At the time of this writing, Jennifer Aniston nor Jermaine Jenas has not publicly commented on the matter.

READ NOW: Meghan Markle To Make MAJOR Changes In Netflix Project, Plans To Replace Michelle Obama With THIS Celebrity After Party Snub

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon In 'The Morning Show'

After two years, Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are set to come back for the second season of "The Morning Show."

The show, also known as "Morning Wars" in some countries, is based on Brian Stelter's book called "Top of the Morning: Inside Cutthroat of Morning TV."

The Apple TV+ drama series revolves around Alex Levy (Aniston) grappling through the scandal of her career after her husband, Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), was fired after sexual misconduct in the workplace.

Reese Witherspoon plays Bradley Jackson, Aniston's rival on the show. Other cast members include Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pitman, and more.

The second season is set to be released on September 17, 2021.

READ ALSO: Joe Exotic Thinks Erik Cowie Deserved To Die? Reality Star's SHOCKING Statement After Zookeeper's Death Revealed