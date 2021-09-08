The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have big plans ahead of them for the following months to come; Prince Harry is set to release his book next year to expose the royal family, and Meghan Markle is reportedly working on a Netflix project. However, after being snubbed at the lavish party of the Obamas, the Duchess is making significant changes to her initial plans.

According to Express U.K., the Duchess plans to cast Michelle Obama in her upcoming animated series; her plans reportedly gone "through the pan" after they were not invited to Barack Obama's star-studded birthday celebration.

"Now Michelle Obama was one that Meghan Markle was very keen to sign up, but that went through the pain when they didn't get an invite to that spectacular 60th birthday for the former President." the commentator told the outlet.

According to royal commentator Neil Sean, Markle insists that she wants "big voice-over names" included for the said project. Today, the Duchess is turning her attention to Oprah Winfrey.

He mentioned that Markle is casting people that she could "really connect with."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Upcoming Netflix Projects

According to Netflix executives, the royal couple is preparing several projects for the streaming platform. Another royal commentator, Omid Scoobie, claims that a movie project is possible in the future.

For now, they are working on two scripted series through their production company called "Archwell."

The upcoming series titled "Heart of Invictus" and "Pearl" are expected to be released next year.

Speaking to the "Royally Obsessed" podcast, Scoobie mentioned that the couple is "aiming so high" because they're working on many projects all at the same time.

"All that was said to me was 'oh man; you don't even know the half of what they're working on. They are aiming so high'." the royal commentator said.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Not Invited To Barack Obama's Party

In early reports, former U.S. President Barack Obama celebrated his lavish 60th birthday last month. Although numerous celebrities like Beyoncé, Jay Z, Erykah Badu, and more were invited, the Sussexes are absent.

According to royal expert Camilla Tominey, the move was intentional as the Obamas disapproved of the couple's actions to the Royal Family.

The expert mentioned that the Barack and Michelle Obama firmly believes in the phrase "blood is thicker than water" as they always put their family first in all kinds of situation.

However, they thought Prince Harry wasn't doing the same thing to the royal family.

Another possible reason why the Sussexes were not invited is that they are not considered as "double A-Listers," meaning they aren't in the same league as other known Hollywood stars.

