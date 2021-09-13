Marvel Studios Hawkeye Offical Trailer (VIDEO)

The newest Marvel Studios production Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, released its first official trailer today. The project is a TV mini-series in which Clint Barton (Renner) and Kate Bishop (Steinfeld) must work together to defeat those that are after Barton. See the full trailer here.

This action packed trailer promises that Hawkeye will be filled with everything but dull moments. Already we can feel the heart in Barton's quest to make it back home to his family. The nostalgic Christmas music alongside the fighting, arrow shooting, and grenade catching ensure that this will be a movie for any and everyone. 

(Photo : (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images))
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: Jeremy Renner speaks at the Marvel Studios Panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 20, 2019 in San Diego, California.

This action packed mini series can be found on Disney+ come August 24th. I will be watching. Wil you? 

Hawkeye Screen shot
(Photo : Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved)
Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) in Marvel Studios' HAWKEYE, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Chuck Zlotnick. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved."
