The 5 People We Think Did it in Only Murders in The Building

Only Murders in the Building is a new show on Hulu that has all crime podcast fanatics wishing they could find a dead body in their apartment. (Kidding...mostly). The murder comedy stars an eclectic but iconic trio of Martin Short as Oliver Putnam, Steve Martin as Charles Haden-Savage, and Selena Gomez as Mable. When a man, Tim Kono (Julian Cihi), is murdered in their building, these three crime-podcast obsessed strangers start investigating the murder, starting a crime podcast as it goes. These three have only two things they unite over: the actual murder in the building and the love of a crime podcast they all listen to. As they try to discover who in their building would commit this murder, it's not out of the question to consider each other.

As with any great whodunnit TV show, we are left guessing who in the apartment could have killed Tim Kono. We have a few guesses. Here are the 5 people that we think could have killed Tim Kono.

That's right. Famous music artist Sting is one of the prime suspects in the case of Tim Kono. When Oliver Putnam meets Sting in the elevator, the interaction is less than warm. At the mention of the Only Murders in the Building podcast, Sting becomes immediately hostile. So it leaves us wondering, why would world renown Sting feel so strongly about some random podcast? Also, Sting truly hates Oliver's dog Winnie. He also confesses hating his own dog. THUS, anyone can assume that Sting (at least within the context of this show) is actually an animal hater. AND WOULD IT NOT take an animal killer to kill a cat as well? It is widely believed that whoever murdered Tim also murdered Evelyn the cat, and, as evidenced by the reception at Tim's memorial, Evelyn was far more beloved than Tim, SO whoever hated a cat as amazing as Evelyn must be a stone cold animal hater. Can you think of who that could be, Sting? Also, I don't remember seeing Sting at the memorial...And, yes, I know. Sting confesses that he yelled at Tim to "kill yourself". He is apparently wrought with guilt believing he inspired Tim's suicide and feels, supposedly, liberated at the idea that it was a murder that he took no part in, but I'm not buying it. Hiding in plane sight seems like a very easy cover. Okay, I recognize it's probably not Sting, but how many times will I be able to again say I think the murderer was...DUN DUN DUNNNNN!! Sting!!!?

2. Ursula

Ursula (Vanessa Aspillaga) is the superintendent of the Arconia (the building) and, I believe, a prime suspect in the murder of Tim Kono. She gives Oliver two weeks to get out of the building, but, out of the blue, Oliver gets a notice that he has to be out in a day. Is that legal? I suppose she wouldn't care about the legality of realistate if she's preoccupied with the legality of MURDER! Why would she want him out so suddenly though? If word of Only Murders in the Building reached her and threatened to blow her cover, she may want to throw its producer out of the building as quickly as possible. Furthermore, as the superintendent, she would have access to all of the apartments, thus making it easy for her to get into Oliver's apartment to poison the dog and, more importantly, into Tim's apartment (to commit the murder).

I think this is a good time to recognize that all roads seem to lead back to Oliver Putnam, but I don't think that he is a suspect. An opportunist? Sure. Bad with money? Absolutely. Smart enough to plan an intricate murder just to give himself the opportunity to produce something big again? I don't think so. However, while he may not be a suspect...

3.Charles Haden-Savage

Could an intelligent, crime podcast obsessed former actor on a detective show that can't book another acting role to save his life murder just to get another chance? Maybe. We know he recited a speech from his old show to Mable, trying to pass it off as his own life. Did he really write and remember that speech from his own experience, or is he lying? The first time he finally tells his true story, or so we believe, is to Jan. He confesses that his live in girlfriend and her daughter left him on a family cruise and he, therefore, hallucinates Mascot characters wherever he goes. While the story gives us a deeper insight into Charles's emotional complexities, the hallucinating mascot characters does not giving me the sense of a man so sane that he is above murder-for-podcast. On top of that, as he Charles leaves building the night of the murder, he sees someone in a white hood walking up the stars. He doesn't stop them. Or tell anyone (until far later when he is talking to Mable and Oliver, thus making it a potential podcast plotline rather than helpful investigation information) Maybe he was swept up in the chaos. Or maybe he's in on it. AND AND AND, that way he's able to be the first one at the diner across the street to throw people off the scent. Maybe it's all one elaborate plan.

4.Oscar

Whether or not Charles has a hand in the murder, it raises the question Who walked up the stairs the night of the murder? One name we've heard a lot: Oscar (Aaron Dominguez). The old Hardy Boys clearly met an unseamly end. Someone ended up dead, and we are led to believe that Oscar took the fall for it. Even if he had never killed before, serving a sentence for a murder you didn't commit very well could have led him to murder the person who got him there. We also hear Mable warn Tim that Oscar was just released (thereby suggesting that Tim has something to be worried about). ALSO, Oscar's father has keys to every apartment in the building. Everything seems to line up. The only thing against Oscar being the murderer is that he as a suspect makes too much sense.

There is another person that, in my own personal opinion, makes too much sense to be the murderer. Mable has a secretive past with Tim, is living in a mid-renovation apartment, and hasn't shown anyone else the stolen jewels found in The Hardy Boys books. Oliver's son, upon finding out about her involvement in the podcast, expresses that she's "bad news". However, I don't think she's a suspect. She warned Tim about Oscar getting out of prison. She made a video titled "In Case I'm Next". I don't think she's a suspect. I think we should be worried she's going to be a victim (ooo, tea!)

5. Jan

It seems like Tim Kono complained about absolutely everything. Wouldn't it make sense that he would be complaining about bassoon music that could be heard all over the condo complex at all hours? Wouldn't it also make sense that Jan (Amy Ryan) is a first chair basoonist would be frustrated that she was constantly getting complaints? Also, on her date with Charles, she reveals that she is a body language expert. "Never trust anyone with crossed hands," she says as Charles crosses his hands. I'm not sure if that's a vote against Charles or against Jan. A body language expert would be well versed in how to pass as innocently as possible. Also, I just think Jan seems too nice. This is a murder show. No one that nice should be trusted.

Those are the five people I think are top suspects right now. I know that episodes of the show come in and out. However, even when we "prove" people couldn't have done it, did we really? One of the most interesting things about the show is it's involvement of the podcast. The podcast has been the underdog of entertainment for a while, but I think after this time of quarantine, when we've been separated from people for so long, podcasts help us bridge the gap between listening to conversations and talking to each other again. That's what this show is about really, isn't it? Just three people, learning to talk to each other again.

And murder. It's also about murder.