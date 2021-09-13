Sharon Osbourne provided a more concrete reason as to why she will never consider returning to TV again.

In Osbourne's first in-depth interview since her abrupt exit from "The Talk," she outed all the details she never talked about yet during and after her heated argument with Sheryl Underwood.

The former host exclusively told DailyMailTV that she lost her job after getting canceled by internet users. What was worst was that she and her family suffered from death threats after the controversial episode aired.

As a result, she hired a 24-hour security team and underwent ketamine therapy to help her survive the trauma.

"It was a freedom of speech matter. It was pure freedom of speech," she said. "A journalist friend of mine who wrote something that people didn't like and then a few crazies out there, some thugs go - 'you must be racist, that's why you're saying it' - about my friend Piers. It's like, come on."

For what it's worth, her exit was caused by the tense conversation she had with Underwood in March. At that time, they argued over Piers Morgan's comments against Meghan Markle.

"The Talk" Planned to Betray Sharon Osbourne?

In the same interview, Osbourne alleged that a show executive orchestrated the argument to create controversy. The exec reportedly made her co-hosts ask her if people thought she was a racist.

Since everyone knew the question except her, she reportedly felt betrayed. Osbourne believed that everything became worse when Underwood began crying on-air.

As the public saw a white host asking her Black co-host not to cry over the racism issues, the public regarded it as something unforgivable and unfair.

READ ALSO: Keanu Reeves' Neo Gives Comfort to 'Matrix 4' Director -- Heartbreaking Reason Disclosed

But for Osbourne, it was supposed to be her who should have been crying over the argument.

"We had a disagreement and I told her she shouldn't be crying, it should be me that should be crying and that didn't go down well," she recalled. "Then in the commercial break, she wouldn't talk to me. I was begging her to talk to me and she wouldn't, and basically I said, go f**k yourself."

Because of the controversies, she pledged not to return to television instead. Osbourne reportedly developed a fear of being judge even if she transfers on another talk show. As of now, she believes that hosting another show is not "a safe place to be."

However, she does not close the doors of working behind the scenes. Only time can tell when she will grant herself that opportunity.

READ MORE: BTS Launches Viral Challenge #YouthToday; ARMYs' Life Stories Reveal [DETAILS]