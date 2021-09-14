Is there a chance of a 'Shameless' revival or reunion? If Cameron Monaghan will have his way, there will be one but not both.

For him, a reunion is a go, but a revival is quite complicated and should be a no.

The actor told the outlet that he would "never do something that would obliterate the original," but that he could revisit the topic in the future.

After 11 seasons of dramatic highs and lows, the Gallaghers said their goodbyes in April 2021. However, "Shameless" remains one of the most popular series to date, and rumors about a return have already circulated.

"I would never do something that would erase the original," Cameron told Hollywood Life at the MPTF NextGen Summer Part in West Hollywood on September 12.

"That being said, if there was a way to continue the story at some point, I would consider it. I think that we all need to have a few years. That being said, it could be interesting to find the characters in a different place at a different time and maybe recontextualize things in a new world. Who knows what things are going to look like 5, 10, 15 years from now? I feel like Shameless was pretty topical and liked to skewer things at the time and maybe people will find a way to do that," he added.

ALSO READ: Norm MacDonald Dead: Shocking Cause of Death of SNL Alum Kept a Secret for 10 YEARS



"Shameless" debuted in 2011 and quickly became a sensation. Cameron played Ian Gallagher, the middle child of the Gallagher family.

He debuted on the show at the age of 17 and has since established himself as one of television's most gifted young actors. Ian had found love and married Mickey Milkovich - Gallavich for life - at the end of the episode.

On the other hand, John Wells, the showrunner of "Shameless," has expressed interest in a prospective resurrection.

"Yeah, never say never, right?" he told EW. He later added, "I could have written this show forever. But I understand. Showtime's been such a great partner on the show since the beginning, so supportive, and they felt it was time for us to be done, so I have to respect that opinion. But, yeah, I could have done it forever."

During the filming of "Shameless," Cameron appeared in another show, "Gotham," where he played a version of the Joker that was well received by reviewers and fans.

In another interview with Glitter Mag Rocks, he talked how he loved that his shows from "Shameless" to "Gotham," all touched upon mental health. He added that he would continue to engage in projects that do so.

"I think that it's always important to bring a lens to it, and that's something that I would like to continue doing in the future. There are examples of when it's sillier and more over the top in something like Gotham or when it's played more straight in a project like Shameless. I think that I have some things in the future, too, that will hopefully continue to lend a light to it," he said.

ALSO READ: Alex Rodriguez Reacts to Bennifer 2.0 Red Carpet Debut by Partying with Younger Boys and Posting About 'His Greatest Love'