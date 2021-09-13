Alex Rodriguez always seems to be partying whenever something major is happening involving ex Jennifer Lopez and new beau Ben Affleck. This time, as Bennifer 2.0 graces the red carpet, Alex tried to tune everything out by going out with a range of kids - or young people in other words, and having a good time.

According to Radar Online, the former MLB legend, already 48, still knows a lot about partying. He's described as living his best single life at New York Fashion Week having a grand time with equally famous people but noticeably younger than him. Some are even 20 years younger.

Age is just a number because he was able to party all night long with Kylie Jenner's baby daddy Travis Scott, 30, Chance The Rapper, 28, ASAP Rocky, 32, French Montana, 36, and Kid Cudi, 37. Some believe that he's making a clear statement by going out.

Probably knowing that some will focus on him now because Bennifer 2.0 just hit the red carpet, His latest post, which is right after this party, is him sharing to the world once more that his greatest love are his daughters.

My two biggest loves 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/AxkVc1DYVs — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) September 13, 2021

For him to step out during the hottest week in fashion, A-Rod is reportedly showing J Lo and his fans that he's moving on with his life - instead of sulking about the failed relationship. Some believe though that his partying is a coping mechanism to everything good and massive that is taking place for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. The two were engaged, after all. It would not be that easy to just forget and move on.

The two only called off their engagement in April of this year. Even though a statement was released to reveal the split is mutual, several reports claimed Alex is still pining for Lopez, more so because she is now in the arms of another.

Releasing a joint statement at the time, they showed their breakup was quite positive.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," A-Rod and J Lo said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

