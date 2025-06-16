It looks like Kim Kardashian is getting a head start trying to mold her kids' futures, especially her oldest child, North West. But her conception of that vision is said to be at odds with her mother, Kris Jenner, who still wants to involve the next generation of Kardashians in the family's reality TV legacy.

"Kim is mapping out a plan for North and all her kids," North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6, a source told OK magazine. "She's got a great team working with her, she knows all the right people and studio heads, and she's calling the shots," that source replied.

Kardashian confirmed in a podcast interview with Sara Foster that she and her family discuss each offer North receives before accepting. "She'll get an offer to do a photo shoot or something. And like, we really sit and talk about it as a family," she said. "Like, 'Should she do this? What's too much? What's not?'"

Kardashian Focused on Balance, Jenner Focused on Legacy

While Jenner wants her grandchildren to follow in the footsteps of their famous parents by joining the family's Hulu series, Kardashian is more cautious.

"She's signing North up for photo shoots and voiceovers and she's thinking up lucrative deals for the other ones, too," the source added. "She wants the best for her kids and unlike Kris, she's not pushing them."

Kim Kardashian and North West pic.twitter.com/DzNoUyNfuV — 📸 (@metgalacrave) May 5, 2025

The SKIMS founder, 44, noted that she's conscious of how her children grow up under public scrutiny. "I try to protect that and be so mindful of them being their own people and them not feeling like they have to, you know, be in our shadows," she said during the same podcast appearance.

But Jenner remains focused on keeping the family brand strong.

"She's always thinking ahead," another source previously told Life & Style. "It's been high on her agenda for years to build the next generation of her family empire."

The KarJenner matriarch reportedly believes her grandchildren should join The Kardashians and feels that Kim owes her that.

Jenner Offers Birthday Message and Subtle Advice

As the family marked North's 12th birthday, Jenner took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute filled with both praise and subtle guidance.

"You've marched to the beat of your own drum... fearless and with such a love for life," Jenner wrote. "Never stop being YOU. I'm so very proud of you Northie."

Insiders say the generational divide between Kim and Kris is creating friction. "They're both so stubborn; it's gearing up to be a major collision course," one said.