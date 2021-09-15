On Tuesday, lovebirds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz finished off their elegant night out with a passionate kiss, demonstrating their strong connection, cheesy as that may sound.

Some fans however, do not understand why they had to capture everything on a short video to share to them, when they could have a perfect kiss without involving them.

In a brief Instagram video released following their appearance at the annual Met Gala, the pair, who are no strangers to public displays of devotion, appeared besotted with one another. Nicola, 26, held her fiancé's face in her hands before bringing him close, wearing the same beautiful Valentino gloves and chandelier earrings she wore on the red carpet outside New York's Metropolitan Museum of Modern Art.

Brooklyn enjoys the long kiss before shyly pulling away, his immaculate white dress shirt lightly undone. It's obviously cute and passionate, but some fans are being rubbed the wrong way.

Their most recent social media update split fans, with some calling the decision to share it "uncomfortable."

'Keep it behind closed doors will you,' one person commented on the post. "This is ehh.. I want to say cute, but have to say cringe," another unhappy follower wrote.

One says the whole thing makes him uncomfortable, clearly in accord with the other commenters.

Of course, there are those who find nothing wrong with the video of the lovebirds whatsoever. Others expressed their delight at witnessing the young couple's devotion for one another, with a commenter saying, "These two call me single in every single language that ever existed."

The infatuated pair had put on a very warm display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art earlier that night, with David and Victoria Beckham's son striking an exceedingly debonair figure in a suave suit. Nicole, on the other hand, exuded elegance in a stunning pink Valentino gown, giving her the impression of a princess. The two can already be described as being handsy with each other during the event, as captured in the photo below.

Brooklyn told the reporters, 'She tried [the dress] on and then I matched her!" "I'm most looking forward to seeing old friends and people we haven't seen in a minute," Nicola shared, clearly giddy from happiness.

Apart from the video clip, Beckham posted a video of Peltz looking very pretty in her MET Gala outfit, captioning it with a very romantic message.

After delaying their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Brooklyn and Nicola are set to marry in 2022.