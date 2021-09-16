Get ready. The 2021 Emmy Awards are this weekend and the host want  you to know, "Though we're dressed up and wearing tuxedos, I don't want that Oscars feel - that [haughty laughter] ha, ha, ha, ha." This intention was mentioned by Cedric the Entertainer in an exclusive interview with the New York Times. The comedian, actor, and soon to be host of the 2021 Emmy Awards wants to make sure this year's awards feel like an inclusive celebration of talent and television that all feel welcome to tune in and watch. 

How Cedric the Entertainer will Fix the Emmys
(Photo : (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images))
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 30: Cedric the Entertainer performs onstage at The Laugh Factory Hosts Stand Up for Haiti Fundraiser at The Laugh Factory on August 30, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

In his NYT interview he lamented that past Emmy Awards, "started to have this feeling like people aren't really invited in the room. We all do a job here. Some people have more serious dramatic shows that are fun and interesting to watch. And some people have veg-out, "sit down and relax" television. Let's take the judgment out. That's what I want to do." 

How Cedric the Entertainer will Fix the Emmys
(Photo : (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage))
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield speak onstage during the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Emmys have been in desperate need of revitalization for some time. The viewership numbers have been steadily decreasing over the past twenty years. According to a 2020 Forbes article, viewership declined from 2000's 21.8 million to 13.5 million in 2010. Viewership hit an all time low at last year's virtual event, calculating only 6.9 million viewers. While many could credit that to the zoomified version of the celebration, Forbes comments, "there are too many shows to watch today, so many people have not seen the nominated series which depresses interest in award shows." Ironically, the mass production of shows during the golden age of television may actually be the catalyst to the downfall of the TV awards. 

How Cedric the Entertainer will Fix the Emmys
(Photo : (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images))
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Damon Wayans Jr., Cedric The Entertainer and Marcel Spears attend the CBS Social Happy Hour Viewing Party for "The Neighborhood" And "Happy Together" at Estrella on October 1, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

But before we start screaming "catalyst to the downfall," (yeah, that seems very dramatic. Who would write something like that?) Cedric the Entertainer hopes the nature of the last year will rectify this issue. The artist reasons,"due to the pandemic, many of us watched way more television than normal. We want to blend these things together - shows that you heard of but didn't really watch, mixed with some shows that you know." His recognition of the responsibility to reach across fandoms to bring people together for a cohesive event bodes well for the success of the 2021 Emmy Awards. 

How Cedric the Entertainer will Fix the Emmys
(Photo : (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images))
CARMICHAEL, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 29: Cedric the Entertainer performs during the Inaugural Phil Oates Celebrity Golf Classic VIP pairings party celebration on August 29, 2021 in Carmichael, California.

The performer himself breaks the consistent pattern of asking stars of late night to host the Emmys. As a comedian with a unique sense of style and stage presence, the host-to-be said, "I want to bring a familiarity that comes with my brand of stand-up. I'm somebody you know. I'm your cousin or your uncle, and we're here to celebrate each other." Even if people do not know every show up for an award, he strives to bring a comfortable familiarity that will welcome people and excite them to watch. 

How Cedric the Entertainer will Fix the Emmys
(Photo : (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner))
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Cedric The Entertainer attends the Turner Upfront 2018 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2018 in New York City. 376296

The Emmy Awards will air on Sunday September 19th on CBS. I feel welcomed already! 

Tags: emmys Emmy Awards 2021 Emmy Awards Cedric the Entertainer new york times forbes