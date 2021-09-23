At the start of the Covid Pandemic, Netflix helped to take our minds off of toilet paper shortages, remote learning, and washing our hands down to a nub with one of the most popular docuseries to date for the streaming giant. The eight-episode saga Tiger King distracted the masses when it introduced the world to Joe Exotic, an oddball wild animal park owner whose simple story of living with tigers slowly evolved into a true crime sensation that gripped the nation. But the story didn't end there.

Netflix has announced that they are producing a sequel to the Tiger King as part of a series of true crime documentaries coming to the streamer. Those documentaries include the Tinder Swindler and The Puppet Master.

Joe Exotic is now serving time in prison for abusive treatment toward animals and the attempted murder of rival Carole Baskin, an eccentric woman who might have a few secrets of her own. The filmmakers of the first Tiger King have been communicated with Joe behind bars and say, "being behind bars has taught Exotic about why keeping wild animals in cages was cruel." The new series seems like it will focus on where everyone from the first series is now.

Joe Exotic, aka Joe Malonado-Passage, has been vocal when it comes to his 22-year conviction, going as far as asking former President Donald Trump for assistance during his term in office. In a report by Oklahoma's Own Channel 9 News, Joe has a new lawyer and has filed explosive new court filings regarding government misconduct in the case. According to Joe Exotic,

It's going to be nuclear.

According to Deadline, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin, who have kept in contact with Joe Exotic since his incarceration, will return to direct and produce, while Chris Smith and actor/director Fisher Stevens will be back as executive producers.

There is no release date on the project at this time, but it is safe to say the series will definitely draw a crowd.