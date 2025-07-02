Legal expert Nancy Grace is outraged over the verdict in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal trial, saying the rapper's fame and wealth helped him avoid full justice.

On Wednesday, July 2, Combs was found not guilty on three serious charges, including racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.

Still, the jury did find him guilty on two minor charges connected to prostitution.The verdict immediately sparked strong reactions—none louder than Grace's.

"I'm shattered," Grace said in a televised interview. "I feel like I got kicked in the stomach and in the teeth." She added, "And I'm sure that makes all of Sean Combs' followers happy."

According to Grace, the decision was a huge blow, especially to those who have suffered from sexual violence.

She noted that his victims were deeply shaken by the outcome and added that many other survivors across the country likely felt the same way.

According to OK Magazine, Grace said the verdict is another example of "rich man's justice," where people with money and fame avoid harsher penalties. "I think Sean Combs is guilty on all counts," she stated.

Nancy Grace expressed disappointment with the verdict, saying she wished the jury had seen the case the same way she did.

Grace Outraged by Diddy Trial Outcome, Stands With Cassie

The courtroom drama included testimony from Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who accused him of abuse and being forced into sexual acts, sometimes referred to during the trial as "freak-offs."

Grace acknowledged that Ventura's text messages were heavily used during cross-examination, but she didn't agree with how they were used, TMZ said.

Grace firmly stood by Cassie's story, saying she believes the young woman was assaulted, abused, and pressured to return to disturbing situations.

She added that her belief in Cassie's experience will never change.

Though the outcome let her down, Grace emphasized her continued faith in the legal system and her commitment to seeking justice.

"How can I, with a straight face, counsel other rape victims to come forward? That there will be justice in the end? Don't worry, I am. I'm not giving up on the justice system."

As of now, Combs is awaiting sentencing. The judge has denied his request for release on bond, he will remain in custody until the next hearing.

Grace, a longtime advocate for crime victims, ended her comments by saying that she hopes the outcome doesn't stop others from seeking justice.