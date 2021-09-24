HBO's popular hit thriller The Flight Attendant is preparing for takeoff by adding a few new names to the cast for Season Two. Already on board to return is lead Kaley Cuoco in the titular role, Rosie Perez, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akeniz, and Zosia Mamet of Girls fame. But who else can we expect to join Cuoco's Cassie Bowden on this trip?

First on the manifest is HBO alum Cheryl Hines from Curb Your Enthusiasm along with Mae Martin, and actress/comedian Margaret Cho. But the list doesn't end there. Recurring cast members also include JJ Soria, Mo McRae, and Callie Hernandez. Also set to star is Jessie Ennis from Apple TV+'s Mythic Quest, The Expanse's Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Santiago Cabrera of Star Trek: Picard.

According to Deadline, the second season will open with Bowden living sober in L.A. while working as a C.I.A. asset on the side. While on an international assignment she witnesses a murder that will send her on another adventure through Berlin and Reykjavik.

The show was a big win with viewers and critics alike, garnering the dark comedy eight Emmy nominations for the newly launched HBO Max streaming service. The show was such a big success that Cuoco even got an Emmy nomination. She talked to W Magazine about the moment saying, "I've been doing this for 30 years, and I've never had a moment like that. I love being an actor. Simply put, I've never known another life. I've never had another job. There are so many good actors that don't get any recognition. And you work and you work and you work. Then all of a sudden, you get this little gift and this little icing on top of this really massive cake that you don't even deserve anyway. I never, ever thought I would be Emmy nominated, and I've always been so happy with what I've done, so this is just an absolute gift."

Season Two is starting production and will likely land in the tail end of 2022, giving us plenty of time to take another trip through Season One.